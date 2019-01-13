The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team is quietly turning heads in the WIAC, but that could change after Saturday’s 75-60 victory over Whitewater at Mitchell Hall.
UW-L rallied from a five-point halftime deficit with a 50-point second half, thanks in part to Ben Meinholz’s standout performance. Meinholz drained 10 of 16 field-goal attempts, including a 3-pointer, and hit both of his free throws for a game-high 23-point performance. Meinholz added five rebounds, four steals and three assists as the Eagles (11-4, 4-0) won their fourth straight to keep pace with Oshkosh (14-1, 4-0) atop the WIAC.
UW-L, which shot 45.5 percent (30 of 66) from the field, outrebounded the Warhawks (12-3, 1-3) and forced them into 15 turnovers. UW-L finished with nine steals and had just six turnovers.
Brendon Manning was 8 of 13 from the field, perfect on all four of his free throws, and finished with 20 points for UW-L, while freshman Ethan Anderson — a Black River Falls High School graduate — added 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Andrew Brown led Whitewater with 17 points.
NSAA
Dickinson State 65, Viterbo 60
DICKINSON, N.D. — Viterbo’s Jason Tichy scored a team-high 16 points, but it wasn’t enough as the V-Hawks fell to Dickinson State. Noah Fredrickson added 10 points for Viterbo (9-10, 2-3), which has lost three straight and six of its last seven. Tyree Young led the V-Hawks with six rebounds.
Dickinson State (7-9, 3-2) led by three points at the half, then outscored Viterbo 29-27 in the second.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-L 60, Whitewater 49
WHITEWATER, Wis. — UW-L team won its third straight game by defeating UW-Whitewater in front of a crowd of 482. The Eagles (14-1, 3-1), second in the WIAC behind UW-Oshkosh (14-1, 4-1), jumped to an early lead, then watched the Warhawks pull within 27-25 at the half. Whitewater remained hot with 22 third-quarter points, but UW-L’s defense clamped down, holding Whitewater to 12 in the fourth.
Junior Dani Craig led the Eagles with 18 points, and also made three of UW-L’s seven 3-pointers. Sophomore Ava Kramer added 11 points, thanks to a 7-for-10 performance from the free-throw line. The Eagle’s leading scorer, freshman Emma Gamoke, finished with nine.
NSAA
Dickinson State 63, Viterbo 52
DICKINSON, N.D. — The V-Hawks outscored Dickinson State 16-6 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. Madessa Collins, an Aquinas High School graduate, was the only V-Hawks’ player in double-figures as she finished with 12 points. Madison Doerr, Brynn Bozich and Alyssa Nilssen each had seven points for Viterbo (7-12, 0-6).
Bozich and Nilssen also chipped in with five rebounds.
WRESTLING
Cliff Keen Mike Duroe Invitational
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — UW-L placed 14th in the 17-team field at the Cornell College Invitational. Cornell won the invite with 97.5 points. UW-L had 27.5.
William Storch led the Eagles with a fifth-place finish in the 184-pound weight class. Storch earned fifth by defeating Loras College’s Derek Venteicher with a third-period pin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.