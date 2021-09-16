College sports: After All-American track and field season, Emma Lawrence leads UW-La Crosse volleyball

Lawrence, of course, knows firsthand how valuable good teammates can be, and she hopes that she can pass on lessons that she’s learned throughout her collegiate career — whether from track and field or volleyball.

“It was probably the second day of (volleyball) practice (as a freshman) where coach (Dunn) asked me how I was doing, and I instantly was crying,” Lawrence said. “Being able to look back at that, it’s refreshing to be able to see I can do it and we can do it. And I can tell my teammates that are struggling now, ‘You can do it.’”

Those teammates are there for Lawrence, too, and they’ve provided a boost on the court this season.

Junior Brianne Korducki (1.86 kills per set) and senior Liz Lansink (1.64 kills per set) have helped take the load off of Lawrence’s shoulders, while junior Sydney Fedderly, junior Gabrialla Johnson, junior Anna Rossner, freshman Kaity Coisman and junior Maddy Weisensel have also made the most of their swings.

“Our offense is so widespread this year, and it’s so refreshing,” Lawrence said. “I know if I’m having an off day, my other teammates are going to step up. And if somebody else is having an off day, somebody else is going to step up.”