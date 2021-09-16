College sports: After All-American track and field season, Emma Lawrence leads UW-La Crosse volleyball

Looking back, Emma Lawrence can fully appreciate the accomplishments. But at the time, the weight of her low moments could be taxing.
As the UW-La Crosse track and field team transitioned from its indoor season to its outdoor one this past spring, Lawrence felt self-doubt begin to creep into her mind. Even giving 100% of her effort to her hurdles work in practice became a challenge mentally.
“There was probably a solid two weeks where I solely relied on my teammates to encourage me,” said Lawrence, now a senior, though she has an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I literally felt like I couldn’t hurdle. It was just my teammates reminding me, ‘You wouldn’t talk to me like you’re talking to yourself right now.’”
That support was crucial and helped Lawrence battle to regain her confidence. By the end of the season, she proved to be one of the nation’s top hurdlers by taking third in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division III Championships.
“Being able to come out (of) where I did, that is what keeps me going today,” Lawrence said. “I know that I can keep going if I was at that point at one time.”
Where Lawrence is today is on the court for the Eagles’ volleyball team, to which she is able to bring a unique perspective — including on handling adversity and competing at a national level — while also being one of its most productive players.
Yes, you read that right.
After an All-American track and field season, Lawrence has been an important piece of UW-L volleyball’s 8-1 record to start the year. After a four-set win at UW-Stout in the Eagles’ WIAC opener on Wednesday, the outside hitter leads the team in kills (3.87 per set) and is second in digs (3.1 per set).
“We need her to be successful,” UW-L volleyball fifth-year coach Amber Dunn said of Lawrence. “She doesn’t have to necessarily be that big vocal leader for us, but just really through her play, right, that leadership through her physical play. And she’s everywhere. ...
“She’s really the real deal.”
Juggling two collegiate sports can be difficult — particularly as each cuts into the other’s offseason, when key improvements can be made. Lawrence, then, focuses on making the most of her practice time for whatever sport is in season, which means volleyball has her attention now.
Dunn has been impressed with Lawrence’s development even without a typical volleyball offseason, and her athletic ability has never been in question. Lawrence is impressive on the track and plays at the net despite being 5-foot-9, after all.
“She’s got wicked good hops,” Dunn said. “... We kind of chuckle because we’ve got some really big freshmen, and they (the freshmen and Lawrence) touch about the same. But those freshmen are like 6-1 or 6-2.”
It took some time to refine her skill set, though, while she also added to it. Dunn said her defense has “come a long way,” and being able to get swings from the back row has given the Eagles’ offense another dimension.
“I know that I have the confidence now that if there’s a big block up, I know I can hit over it,” Lawrence said. “My game’s not limited. I know I can play the floor.”
Lawrence has put that on display this season.
She’s registered at least 10 kills in seven matches, including a season-high 20 in a five-set win over then-No. 22 Augsburg (Minn.), and recorded five double-doubles. Her 3.1 digs per set trail only senior Sophie Quelle, who has averaged 3.7.
But for all of her on-the-court performances and athletic feats, Lawrence’s teammate, roommate and close friend Isabelle Jensen takes a different route when asked where Lawrence excels the most.
“I think her mental game definitely sets her apart. She’s one of the toughest people I’ve ever met,” said Jensen, a senior outside hitter/defensive specialist. “Whether it’s within her sport, in life or in school, she’s very level-headed and knows when to encourage others and just when other people need feedback, as well. ...
“Without a doubt, being a good teammate is her ultimate goal.”
Lawrence, of course, knows firsthand how valuable good teammates can be, and she hopes that she can pass on lessons that she’s learned throughout her collegiate career — whether from track and field or volleyball.
“It was probably the second day of (volleyball) practice (as a freshman) where coach (Dunn) asked me how I was doing, and I instantly was crying,” Lawrence said. “Being able to look back at that, it’s refreshing to be able to see I can do it and we can do it. And I can tell my teammates that are struggling now, ‘You can do it.’”
Those teammates are there for Lawrence, too, and they’ve provided a boost on the court this season.
Junior Brianne Korducki (1.86 kills per set) and senior Liz Lansink (1.64 kills per set) have helped take the load off of Lawrence’s shoulders, while junior Sydney Fedderly, junior Gabrialla Johnson, junior Anna Rossner, freshman Kaity Coisman and junior Maddy Weisensel have also made the most of their swings.
“Our offense is so widespread this year, and it’s so refreshing,” Lawrence said. “I know if I’m having an off day, my other teammates are going to step up. And if somebody else is having an off day, somebody else is going to step up.”
That has Lawrence setting her sights on the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2017. And she certainly knows what championship-caliber play looks like after this past spring.
“She knows what the championship mindset looks like and what it sounds like and feels like,” Dunn said. “She’s, again, one of those players that we have to have, who knows that and recognizes that’s a thing to be able to get to where we want to go.”
“That’s our big push,” Lawrence added. “And we know we have to get it done now, against teams we’re playing now, but we’re also taking it step by step.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee