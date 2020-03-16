College sports: NAIA cancels spring season

The NAIA announced Monday that it has canceled its spring sports season effective immediately in response to COVID-19.
“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said Jim Carr, NAIA president and CEO, in a release. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”
Viterbo is an NAIA school.
According to the release, "no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition."