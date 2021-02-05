College sports roundup: Balanced effort leads UW-La Crosse men over UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team had four players in double figures en route to a 64-56 win at UW-Eau Claire on Friday night.

Senior forward Wyatt Cook led the way with 13 points, while junior forward Seth Anderson had 11 and junior guard Ethan Anderson and sophomore guard Henry Noone had 10 apiece.

Cook had 11 of his points in the second half and Black River Falls graduate Ethan Anderson had seven after the break as the Eagles (2-0, 2-0 WIAC) battled back from a 28-23 deficit.

UW-L, which used a 9-0 run late in the second half to go ahead for good, shot 43% from the floor, including an 8-of-17 effort from beyond the arc. The Eagles were only 14-of-25 from the free-throw line but got 26 points from their bench.

UW-L had 20 points in the paint and converted 11 turnovers by the Blugolds (0-2, 0-2) into 12 points.

NSAA

Viterbo 91, Valley City State (N.D.) 81

Junior guard Brady Polk poured in a game-high 27 points and senior guard and Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson added 24 as the V-Hawks won their fourth game in a row and improved to 9-6 overall and 6-4 in the conference.