College sports roundup: Balanced effort leads UW-La Crosse men over UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team had four players in double figures en route to a 64-56 win at UW-Eau Claire on Friday night.
Senior forward Wyatt Cook led the way with 13 points, while junior forward Seth Anderson had 11 and junior guard Ethan Anderson and sophomore guard Henry Noone had 10 apiece.
Cook had 11 of his points in the second half and Black River Falls graduate Ethan Anderson had seven after the break as the Eagles (2-0, 2-0 WIAC) battled back from a 28-23 deficit.
UW-L, which used a 9-0 run late in the second half to go ahead for good, shot 43% from the floor, including an 8-of-17 effort from beyond the arc. The Eagles were only 14-of-25 from the free-throw line but got 26 points from their bench.
UW-L had 20 points in the paint and converted 11 turnovers by the Blugolds (0-2, 0-2) into 12 points.
NSAA
Viterbo 91, Valley City State (N.D.) 81
Junior guard Brady Polk poured in a game-high 27 points and senior guard and Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson added 24 as the V-Hawks won their fourth game in a row and improved to 9-6 overall and 6-4 in the conference.
Fredrickson made seven 3-pointers, and Polk made four. Junior forward Robert Cunitz, who finished with 15 points, also made four 3s, while junior guard Nicholas Malovrh added 15 points.
Viterbo, which led 42-37 at the half, made 16 of their 39 3-point attempts and shot 43% from the floor.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 74, Valley City State (N.D.) 70
The V-Hawks had six players with at least eight points as they improved to 6-6 overall and 5-5 in the conference.
Sophomore forward Allie Wojtysiak led the way with 10 points; sophomore guard and Tomah graduate Madison Lindauer, sophomore guard and Onalaska Luther grad Kaitlyn Kennedy and junior forward Sydney Koch all had nine; and sophomore guard and Central grad Sophie Leinfelder and junior forward Kacie Gross added eight apiece.
Viterbo, which forced 19 turnovers and had 12 steals, led 33-27 at the half. The V-Hawks shot 42% from the floor and made 17 of their 20 free-throw attempts.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Cardinal Stritch 3, Viterbo 2
MILWAUKEE — The V-Hawks were one set away from a victory but fell 16-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-9.