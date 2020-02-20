College sports roundup: Dani Craig sets UW-L career 3-point record on Senior Night

It was a record-setting night at Mitchell Hall.

Dani Craig sunk four 3-pointers to give her 153 in her career and to send her past Rachel Atchison (150) for the most 3-point field goals made in a career. She finished with a game-high 22 points to help the UW-La Crosse women's basketball team to a 71-56 Senior Night victory over UW-River Falls Wednesday night.

The two teams went back-and-forth with seven first-half lead changes before the Eagles — who received votes in the latest d3hoops.com poll — went on a 9-0 run to turn a 35-34 lead into a 10-point advantage. They never looked back from there outscoring River Falls (5-19, 0-13) 44-32 in the second half.

UW-L (18-6, 9-4) finished 28-54 (51 percent) from the field, including 5 of 14 from beyond the arc. The Falcons shot just 38 percent from the field.

Craig was 8 of 12 from the floor, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range, while collecting six rebounds. She tied the record with a 3 late in the first half before breaking it with her first 3 of the second half.

Lexie Higgins finished with 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting while Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner scored 12 to go along with six rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}