College sports roundup: Gregg sets record, UW-La Crosse cross country sweeps WIAC meet

WEST SALEM — UW-La Crosse’s dominance in men’s and women’s cross country continued as they swept the WIAC individual and team championships Saturday in West Salem.

The men’s team secured their fifth-straight conference championship with a team score of 27. The women’s team is now back-to-back WIAC champs with a team score of 26. Both Eagles teams had five top 10 finishers.

After a second place finish at last season’s conference meet, UW-L junior Ethan Gregg won the men’s race with a time of 23:38.4. It’s the fastest eight kilometer time in WIAC Championship history and only the second sub-24 minute time in conference history.

Gregg, a two-time WIAC Athlete of the Week this season, beat out second place Christian Patzka of UW-Whitewater by 30.3 seconds.

Eagles junior Maddie Hannan won the women’s six kilometer race with a time of 21:41.5. It’s Hannan’s first conference race win and third top 10 finish in as many seasons.

In the men’s race, junior Isaac Wegner took third (24:30.1) and sophomore Corey Fairchild. Aidan Matthai was the highest finishing freshman in the race, placing eight with a time of 25:09.5. Junior Parker Huhn (25:13.7) rounded out the men's top 10.

In the women’s race, Sophomore Katelyn Chadwick (22:20.5) in fourth and junior Julia Anderson (22:21.2) in fifth rounded out the top five in the women’s race. Junior Maddy Vantassel finished in sixth with a time of 22:24.8 and sophomore Jenna Lovejoy — last season’s WIAC newcomer of the year — took 10th at 22:46.9.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 3, Wartburg 0

The Eagles (12-17) picked up a victory over the Knights (15-10) in a sweep 25-23, 25-18, 25-20.

Senior Gabrialla Johnson had 11 kills while senior Megan Adams had 29 assists and 10 digs, both team-highs. Freshman Ella Luoma had her first collegiate kill while leading the Eagles in service aces with five.

MEN’S SOCCER

Viterbo 2, Bellevue 0

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The V-Hawks (15-1-1) regular season ended with a shutout win on the road against the Bruins (4-10-3).

After a scoreless first half, junior defenseman Benian Yao scored in the 47th minute unassisted. Sophomore midfielder Polyzois Douvas added another unassisted goal in the 63rd minute.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UW-La Crosse 2, UW-Whitewater 1

WHITEWATER, Wis. — After securing the WIAC Regular Season championship, the Eagles (17-1-1, 7-0) came back from a 1-0 deficit to beat the Warhawks (11-4-4, 4-2-1) to complete a perfect conference record.

Nina Malak’s goal in the 38th minute made it 1-0 at the break. Quickly out of halftime, sophomore forward Maggie Hernandez scored an unassisted goal to tie the game at 1-1 in the 50th minute.

In the 79th minute, a pass from junior forward Ainsley Allan set up the first goal of the season by junior midfielder Sydney Halstead to take the lead. The Eagles only two shots on goal all game both found the back of the net.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Viterbo 78, Cardinal Stritch 70

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The V-Hawks (1-0) opened their season with a victory on the road against the Wolves (0-1) behind junior forward Jack Monis’ 15 points and eight rebounds.

13 of Monis’ points came in the first half, including seven of the last five to help Viterbo lead at halftime 37-34.

Free throws proved to be a critical factor with the V-Hawks shooting 21-for-29 at the line while Cardinal Stritch only shot eight attempts. Sophomore guard Dakota Mannel was perfect on six free throw attempts, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore guard Alex King had 14 points, freshman Ben Olson had 10 and sophomore guard Cole Crubel had 12 off the bench on four-for-five three-point shooting.