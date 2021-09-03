College sports roundup: Ryan DeLong reaches 500 career wins as Viterbo volleyball picks up two victories

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — Viterbo volleyball coach Ryan DeLong reached 500 career wins Friday as the V-Hawks earned victories over Columbia (Mo.) and St. Francis (Ind.) at the United Sports Academy Labor Day Classic.

Viterbo, which is ranked ninth in the country and improved to 10-1, topped Columbia in five sets — 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 26-14 — and swept St. Francis — 25-17, 25-12, 25-15.

Viterbo was balanced on the attack against Columbia, with senior Katie Frohmader (16), junior and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker (15), senior Maya Roberts (14) and senior Miah Garant (11) all posting double-digit kills.

Junior Abbey Johnson had 36 assists, while senior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart led the team with 21 digs.

Roberts led the V-Hawks' attack against St. Francis with 11 kills, while Johnson had 18 assists and Reinhart had 10 digs.

UW-La Crosse 3, Northland 0

UW-La Crosse 3, Ripon 0

RIPON, Wis. — The Eagles improved to 3-0 by beating Northland 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 and Ripon 25-8, 25-16, 25-12.

