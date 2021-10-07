College sports roundup: Second-ranked Viterbo volleyball wins 17th in a row

MADISON, S.D. — The second-ranked Viterbo volleyball team ran its winning streak to 17 games with a 22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-14 victory at NSAA foe Dakota State (S.D.) on Thursday.

Senior Katie Frohmader had 14 kills for the V-Hawks (24-1, 6-0), while senior Maya Roberts had 13. Junior and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker added nine kills and six digs, while sophomore Grace Rohde chipped in with eight kills.

Junior Abbey Johnson had 22 assists and six digs, while senior Lauryn Sobasky had 18 assists and eight digs. Senior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart added 19 digs and six assists, while freshman Kenidi McCabe had 10 digs.

Viterbo is back in action Friday night when it plays at No. 8 Bellevue (Neb.).

MEN'S SOCCER

Nonconference

Viterbo 8, Iowa Wesleyan 0

Freshman Aidan Radford recorded a hat trick and sophomore Jacob Battista had four assists as the V-Hawks won their 10th in a row and improved to 10-0-1.

Radford scored all of his goals in the second half as Viterbo built on a 2-0 halftime lead that was made possible with goals from freshman Conner Erdmann and sophomore Benian Yao.

Senior Alfie Gyurkovits, senior Abdul Samet Ankaoglu and freshman Jorden Verdonk also scored for the V-Hawks, who totaled 14 shots and five corner kicks.

Iowa Wesleyan (0-11) had just two shots, both of which sophomore Ernesto Ascenzo saved.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Nonconference

Viterbo 4, Iowa Wesleyan 0

Junior Abigail Mumm had a hat trick and classmate Aimee Kemper added a goal and an assist — all in the first half — for the V-Hawks, who improved to 8-3.

Viterbo totaled 14 shots, while freshmen Bergen Beversdorf and Anna Becker combined for the clean sheet in goal. Becker made one save.

