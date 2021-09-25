College sports roundup: Third-ranked Viterbo volleyball extends winning streak to 14 games

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The third-ranked Viterbo volleyball team ran its winning streak to 14 games by beating NSAA foe Valley City State (N.D.) 25-12, 23-25, 25-20, 25-8 on Saturday.

Seniors Miah Garant (15) and Maya Roberts (10) each had double-digit kills for the V-Hawks (21-1, 3-0), while senior Katie Frohmader and junior and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker added nine apiece.

Senior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart had 23 digs, while junior Abbey Johnson and senior Lauryn Sobasky had 21 and 18 assists, respectively.

Viterbo is back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday, when it hosts Presentation (S.D.).

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 3, Edgewood 1

Loras (Iowa) 3, UW-La Crosse 2

MADISON — The Eagles beat Edgewood 26-28, 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 but fell to Loras 16-25, 25-19, 25-14, 20-25, 15-13.

Senior Emma Lawrence had 25 kills and 17 digs for the Eagles (14-3) in their win over Edgewood, while junior Megan Adams (16), senior Sophie Quelle (15) and senior Isabelle Jensen (11) all had double-digit digs.

Adams also had 29 assists, while freshman Jackie Oetterer had 17.

Lawrence also led the way against Loras, posting 20 kills and 15 digs.

Adams registered another double-double with 25 assists and 13 digs, while Jensen and Quelle had 16 and 14 digs, respectively.

Oetterer added 16 assists.

Up next, UW-L hosts UW-Platteville at 3 p.m. Oct. 2.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 3, St. Scholastica (Minn.) 2

The Eagles won their fourth in a row and improved to 6-1-1 behind two second-half goals from sophomore Ainsley Allan.

Allan’s goals came in the 68th and 74th minutes off assists from freshman Ellie Behnke and junior Megan Goodman and turned UW-L’s one-goal deficit into a one-goal advantage.

Eagles freshman Rachael Janes scored the game’s first goal in the third minute off an assist from Chelsea Gale, but the Saints scored two unanswered before Allan found the back of the net twice.

Senior Quinn Shannan made one save for UW-L, which hosts MSOE at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Viterbo 2, UW-Stout 1

A pair of goals from junior Abigail Mumm helped the V-Hawks (7-2) win their sixth straight.

Mumm scored off an assist from freshman Jenna Bennett in the 50th minute to give Viterbo a 1-0 lead before the Blue Devils pulled even in the 53rd minute.

But Mumm struck again less than five minutes later, this time off an assist from junior Aimee Kemper, to put the V-Hawks in front for good.

Freshman Bergen Beversdorf made three saves for Viterbo, which plays at UW-Whitewater at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nonconference

Carleton (Minn.) Invitational

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The Viterbo women finished sixth out of seven teams with 172 points.

Carleton won the invite with 20 points and four of the top five finishers.

The V-Hawks’ best finish came from sophomore Vanessa Thomas, who took 34th overall in 25 minutes, 15.9 seconds.

