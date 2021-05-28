College sports roundup: Three UW-La Crosse athletes earn All-America honors on Day 2 of NCAA DIII Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three UW-La Crosse athletes earned All-America honors on Day 2 of the NCAA Division III Championships on Friday by finishing in the top eight of their respective events.

Hannah Zenkovich finished third in the women's heptathlon with 5,151 points, which broke the school record she set earlier this season (5,062); Emma Malooly finished third in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10 minutes, 42.48 seconds; and Evan Daley finished fifth in the men's high jump by clearing 6-7½.

Amanda Wiebke finished ninth in the women's heptathlon with 4,616 points.

The Eagles also had a number of qualifiers for Saturday's finals.

On the men's side, Caden Pearce qualified in the 400 with a time of 47.95 in the prelims. Pearce is also part of the 1,600 relay team that will compete in Saturday's final after qualifying on Friday.

Seth Holden and Josh Koenecke qualified in the 100 with times of 10.66 and 10.51, respectively. Holden qualified in the 200 on Friday, while both also qualified as part of the 400 relay team.

On the women's side, Emma Lawrence qualified in the 100 hurdles by running a 14.20. Lawrence qualified for the 400 hurdles on Friday.