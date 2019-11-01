MADISON, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team fell 82-53 to Wisconsin in Friday's exhibition game at the Kohl Center in front of a crowd of over 17,000.
UW-L scored 22 in the first half and 31 in the second. Ethan Anderson led the Eagles with 12 points, followed by Zac Haese with 10. Anderson (5) was also tied for a team-high in rebounds alongside Wyatt Cook and Sean Suchomel.
Central graduate and Wisconsin redshirt sophomore Kobe King turned in 14 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Viterbo 62, Mount Mercy 47
Viterbo won its first of two games at the Viterbo Tipoff Classic at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.
The V-Hawks (1-2) defeated Mount Mercy 62-47 to record their first win of the season. Mount Mercy took a 21-13 lead after the first quarter, but Viterbo was able to complete the comeback by outscoring the Mustangs 17-1 in the fourth quarter.
Alyssa Nilssen had a double-double in the win with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Madison Doerr (12) also finished in double-figure scoring and went 3-for-4 from the 3-point line and 4-for-7 at the free-throw line.
The V-Hawks play Cardinal Stritch at 5 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo 3, Bellevue 1
The No. 6 V-Hawks posted a 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-13 win over Bellevue at home.
Katie Frohmader led Viterbo with 12 kills, followed by 11 from Holmen graduate Kenzie Winker. Lauryn Sobasky set up the front row with 22 assists, and Abbey Johnson chipped in with 16. Adrianna Reinhart (17) led the team in digs.
