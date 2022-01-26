College sports roundup: UW-L men's basketball falls to UW-Platteville in top 10 matchup

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night, falling 76-72 to WIAC foe UW-Platteville in a battle of top 10 teams.

The Eagles, who are ranked 10th in this week's d3hoops.com poll, led 36-30 at the half and 40-32 early in the second half. But the Pioneers, who are ranked fifth in this week's poll, grabbed a 46-45 lead with 11 minutes, 36 seconds left when Quentin Shields made a free throw.

UW-Platteville pushed that lead to 57-49 with 9:19 to play, but UW-L battled back to claim a 68-67 edge with 2:08 left on a pair of Wyatt Cook free throws.

The Pioneers, though, scored after an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession and led the rest of the way.

Black River Falls High School graduate Ethan Anderson scored 18 points to pace the Eagles (15-3, 6-3), while Cook and Seth Anderson were also in double figures with 16 and 12 points, respectively.

UW-L made 19 of its 23 free throw attempts but was just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc and struggled to slow down Shields, who finished with a game-high 32 points.

Ben Probst added 20 points and and Kyle Tuma scored 16 for UW-Platteville (18-1, 7-1).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 64, UW-Platteville 53

A strong second half and balanced scoring helped the Eagles (12-7, 4-4) win their second in a row.

UW-L led 26-25 at the half but outscored the Pioneers 21-12 in the third quarter thanks 5-0 spurt to start the period and 6-1 spurt to close it. The Eagles continued to build on their lead early in the fourth quarter, and a 3-pointer from Carly Coulthart pushed their advantage to 54-40 with 6:59 to play.

UW-L led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.

Onalaska grad Emma Gamoke made two 3-pointers and scored a game-high 13 points for the Eagles. Paige Schumann and Kailee Meeker added eight points apiece, while Coulthart finished with seven points.

UW-L, which outscored UW-Platteville 36-18 in the paint, got 26 points from its bench and shot 46% from the floor — including a 10-of-14 effort in the third quarter.

Allison Heckert and Taylor Gilbert scored 10 points apiece to lead the Pioneers (9-10, 2-7).

