College sports roundup: UW-L men's basketball team bounces back against Bethel

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team bounced back from Wednesday's loss to UW-Platteville with a 95-60 nonconference win over Bethel (Minn.) on Saturday.

The Eagles, who are ranked 10th by d3hoops.com and improved to 16-3, shot a blistering 13-of-27 clip from beyond the arc and led 57-27 at the half.

Henry Noone made six of his 10 3-point attempts and finished with a game-high 20 points, while Craig Steele made four of his five 3s and added 15 points.

Wyatt Cook also scored 15 points, and Black River Falls High School graduate Ethan Anderson had 11 points.

NSAA

Bellevue (Neb.) 59, Viterbo 53

The V-Hawks led 30-23 at the half but dropped their second straight to fall to 11-11 overall and 5-4 in the conference.

Robert Cunitz made two 3-pointers and led Viterbo with 14 points, while Brady Polk also hit a pair of triples and added 10 points.

Onalaska grad Noah Fredrickson chipped in 12 points in 26 minutes off the bench.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Bellevue (Neb.) 73, Viterbo 54

The V-Hawks were outscored 46-27 in the second half, including 28-15 in the fourth quarter, after the teams were knotted at 27-27 at the break.

Arcadia grad Ellie Hoesley had 12 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench to pace Viterbo (10-5, 5-2), which lost its second in a row, while Onalaska Luther grad Kaitlyn Kennedy was also in double figures with 11 points.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

UW-Whitewater Classic

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women's track and field team won the meet with 257 points, well in front of second-place UW-Oshkosh (89) and third-place UW-Stevens Point (67).

Hannah Zenkovich won the pentathlon with a school record 3,664 points for the Eagles, who won six other events on Saturday.

Skye Digman won the shot put (48 feet, 3½ inches) and the weight throw (59-4¾); Olivia Owens won the high jump (5-7); Jessica Stelzner won the long jump (18-8½); Samantha Barrett won the triple jump (38-9); Haley Durst won the 60-meter dash (7.88 seconds); and the 1,600 relay team of Amber Johnson, Emma Lawrence, Hannah Holm and Melanie Kunze won the event in 4:02.25.

The UW-L men finished second (117) behind UW-Oshkosh (161.5).

The Eagles got individual titles from Payton Flood (400; 50.61) and Tommy Knoche (pole vault; 15-3).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0