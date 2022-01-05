College sports roundup: UW-L men's, women's basketball teams earn wins

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The 11th-ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team used a key second half run to come back and earn an 89-85 WIAC victory at UW-Stout on Wednesday night.

The Eagles (10-2, 1-2), who have now won three in a row and are a perfect 7-0 on the road, went on an 18-0 run in the heart of the second half to turn a 54-47 deficit into a 65-54 lead with 10 minutes, 8 seconds left.

Senior forward Wyatt Cook had six points during that run, while senior guard Ethan Anderson and junior forward Austin Westra contributed four points apiece.

Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate, finished with a game-high 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Junior guard Henry Noone made four 3-pointers and totaled 16 points, while Cook tallied 14 points.

Westra and freshman guard Torin Hannah each added 10 points off the bench for UW-L, which trailed 46-40 at the half.

The Blue Devils (10-4, 1-2) had three players in double figures, including two with at least 20 points, but the Eagles converted 13 UW-Stout turnovers into 16 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 74, UW-Stout 61

The Eagles scored the game's first seven points and never trailed as they won their second in a row.

UW-L, which improved to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference, had three players in double figures, led by senior guard Emma Gamoke's 19 points.

The Onalaska grad made three 3-pointers and added five rebounds and four assists.

Aquinas grad Kyah Steiner, a junior forward, registered a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore guard Paige Schumann finished with 11 points, nine of which came from the free-throw line.

As a team, the Eagles were 21-of-29 (72%) from the charity stripe while shooting 41% from beyond the arc and 50% from the floor.

UW-L led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter before that advantage grew to 41-24 at the half after the Eagles held the Blue Devils (6-7, 1-2) to a 27% shooting clip in the second quarter.

UW-L had its lead trimmed to four points early in the fourth quarter before it put the game away late.

