College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball pushes winning streak to eight games with sweep of UW-Eau Claire

UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Oshkosh 0

The Eagles (14-13, 8-6) registered only four hits and committed two errors in Game 1.

Maddie Muelken, who allowed one run on eight hits in 5⅓ innings, was charged with the loss.

UW-L rebounded well in Game 2; the Eagles plated one in the second before pulling away with five runs in the sixth.

Mia Schmidtke drove in three runs and Sydne Shattuck two to lead UW-L at the plate.

Shattuck, who gave up no runs on five hits in seven innings, also earned the win.

TRACK AND FIELD

WIAC Championships

RIVER FALLS — The UW-La Crosse men’s and women’s track and field teams are in first place after Day 1 of the WIAC Championships.

The men (59 points) are looking for their 30th consecutive conference title and are in front of second-place UW-Eau Claire (42.5) and third-place UW-Whitewater (41). The women (85.5) are looking for their ninth straight conference title and lead UW-Eau Claire (52) and UW-Stevens Point (29).