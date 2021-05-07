College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball pushes winning streak to eight games with sweep of UW-Eau Claire

The UW-La Crosse baseball team swept visiting UW-Eau Claire on Friday, taking the first game 13-4 and the second 13-3 in seven innings.
The Eagles (24-10, 16-8 WIAC), who have won eight in a row, scored runs in the first five innings of Game 1 to take a 7-2 lead. The Blugolds (4-28, 4-20) plated one in the sixth, but UW-L responded with three in the seventh and three more in the eighth.
Zach Carney and Jonathan Wizner drove in three runs apiece, while Shane Coker drove in two.
Sawyer Phillips, who allowed three runs on five hits and struck out eight in six innings, picked up the win.
The teams were tied 2-2 after four innings in Game 2, but the Eagles broke things open with a 10-run fifth.
Carney again had three RBI, while Brennan Schmitt and Ethan Gerstner matched his effort. Schmitt hit a two-run home run, and Jack Olver also drove in two runs.
Brady Schmitt, who allowed three runs — two earned — on 10 hits in seven innings, earned the win.
SOFTBALL
WIAC
UW-Oshkosh 3, UW-La Crosse 0
UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Oshkosh 0
The Eagles (14-13, 8-6) registered only four hits and committed two errors in Game 1.
Maddie Muelken, who allowed one run on eight hits in 5⅓ innings, was charged with the loss.
UW-L rebounded well in Game 2; the Eagles plated one in the second before pulling away with five runs in the sixth.
Mia Schmidtke drove in three runs and Sydne Shattuck two to lead UW-L at the plate.
Shattuck, who gave up no runs on five hits in seven innings, also earned the win.
TRACK AND FIELD
WIAC Championships
RIVER FALLS — The UW-La Crosse men’s and women’s track and field teams are in first place after Day 1 of the WIAC Championships.
The men (59 points) are looking for their 30th consecutive conference title and are in front of second-place UW-Eau Claire (42.5) and third-place UW-Whitewater (41). The women (85.5) are looking for their ninth straight conference title and lead UW-Eau Claire (52) and UW-Stevens Point (29).
On Friday, the men were led by Samuel Sadowski, who won the long jump for the second straight year with a jump of 24 feet, three-fourths inches.
Joseph Schmida was second in the javelin (178-6), while Ethan Gregg was second in the 10,000-meter run (30 minutes, 4.34 seconds).
The women were led by Skye Digman, who won the hammer throw (178-2), and Emma Malooly, who won the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:52.90).
Brianna Schyvinck was second in the hammer throw (175-1), and Jessica Stelzner was second in the long jump (18-1¾).
Action resumes Saturday morning.