College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball sets program record for runs in win over Finlandia

The UW-La Crosse baseball team set a program record with an impressive offensive display against nonconference foe Finlandia (Mich.) on Saturday.
The Eagles won the doubleheader, taking the first game 37-7 and the second 10-0, both in seven innings. The 37 runs scored in Game 1 set a program record.
UW-L hit seven home runs in that win, the second most in school history, including two grand slams, which tied a school record. The 37 runs was also second best in WIAC history.
The Eagles (20-10) broke the game open with a 13-run second inning and added eight more in the third to take a 21-2 lead.
Mac Born and Jack Olver had six RBI each, while Brennan Schmitt and Andrew Rajkovich had five RBI apiece.
Rajkovich and Olver hit two home runs apiece, while Born, Schmitt and Jack Kelly each hit one.
Sawyer Phillips, who allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out six in five innings, earned the win.
In Game 2, UW-L scored three in the third, six in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Kelly hit a home run and drove in four, while Shane Coker had two hits and three RBI.
Brady Schmitt, who allowed no runs on three hits and struck out seven in seven innings, picked up the win.
NSAA
Viterbo 8, Dakota State (S.D.) 5
Viterbo 9, Dakota State 3
MADISON, S.D. — The V-Hawks (17-25, 12-16) extended their winning streak to three games.
In Game 1, Viterbo grabbed an early lead with one run in the first, one in the second and three in the third. Darrian Escobar-Winter and Cole Benson drove in two runs apiece, while Eddie Del Real picked up the win. Del Real allowed three runs on 10 hits and struck out seven in 6⅔ innings.
The V-Hawks struck early in Game 2, too, scoring five in the first and four in the second. Benson had three RBI, while Ryan Ellingson and Ian Bergstrom drove in two runs apiece. Kyle Gilbertson, who allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out nine in seven innings, earned the win.
SOFTBALL
NSAA
Dakota State 11, Viterbo 2 (5)
Viterbo 5, Dakota State 4
MADISON, S.D. — The V-Hawks (7-33, 7-19) snapped a six-game losing streak with a win in Game 2.
Viterbo had only four hits and committed four errors in Game 1. Caitlin Brown drove in a run, while Janelle Ulaszek, who allowed 10 runs — six earned — on 10 hits in 3⅓ innings, was charged with the loss.
In Game 2, the V-Hawks plated three in the first and two in the fifth to grab a 5-0 and held on for the win despite Dakota State scoring four in the sixth.
Kendyl Schine drove in two runs for Viterbo, which took advantage of five Trojans errors. Amanda Bogdonovich, who allowed four runs — three earned — on nine hits in seven innings, picked up the win.
WOMEN'S GOLF
WIAC Championships
REEDSBURG — UW-La Crosse remained in second place after shooting a 339 on Day 2.
The Eagles, whose two-day total is 648, trails only UW-Whitewater (615) and is 47 strokes in front of third-place UW-Stout.
Molly Larsen is tied for third individually with a two-day total of 157, while Grace Ellison is ninth (162) and Maija Tanberg is tied for 10th (163).
The Warhawks' Kristin Bowe enters Day 3 in first place individually (144).