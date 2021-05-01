College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball sets program record for runs in win over Finlandia

The UW-La Crosse baseball team set a program record with an impressive offensive display against nonconference foe Finlandia (Mich.) on Saturday.

The Eagles won the doubleheader, taking the first game 37-7 and the second 10-0, both in seven innings. The 37 runs scored in Game 1 set a program record.

UW-L hit seven home runs in that win, the second most in school history, including two grand slams, which tied a school record. The 37 runs was also second best in WIAC history.

The Eagles (20-10) broke the game open with a 13-run second inning and added eight more in the third to take a 21-2 lead.

Mac Born and Jack Olver had six RBI each, while Brennan Schmitt and Andrew Rajkovich had five RBI apiece.

Rajkovich and Olver hit two home runs apiece, while Born, Schmitt and Jack Kelly each hit one.

Sawyer Phillips, who allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out six in five innings, earned the win.

In Game 2, UW-L scored three in the third, six in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Kelly hit a home run and drove in four, while Shane Coker had two hits and three RBI.