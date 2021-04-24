College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball splits doubleheader with UW-Stout

The UW-La Crosse baseball team split Friday’s doubleheader with UW-Stout, taking the first game 6-5 before dropping the second 12-6.

The Eagles, who moved to 15-9 overall and 8-8 in the WIAC, battled back from two deficits in Game 1.

The Blue Devils (11-11, 8-8) grabbed a 3-0 lead in the fifth, but a single from Brennan Schmitt pushed a run across in the bottom of the seventh and a two-run double from Andrew Rajkovich in the eighth tied the game.

UW-Stout retook the lead with two runs in the ninth, but Schmitt drove in two more with a single before he scored the game-winning run on a Shane Coker single.

Alex Mach, who allowed two runs on two hits and struck out four in four innings, picked up the win.

In Game 2, UW-L went up 6-5 via a three-run home run from Rajkovich in the fifth, but UW-Stout scored one in the sixth, two in the seventh and four in the ninth to hand the Eagles the loss.

Jack Durst, who gave up four runs — three of which were earned — on five hits in two innings, was charged with the loss.

