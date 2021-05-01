College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball sweeps doubleheader with Finlandia

The UW-La Crosse baseball team swept Friday's doubleheader with Finlandia (Mich.), taking Game 1 13-0 in seven innings and Game 2 9-5.
The Eagles, who improved to 18-10, scored all of their runs in two innings in the first game — five in the first and eight in the fourth.
Mac Born and Andrew Rajkovich drove in three runs apiece, while Connor Roesler and Shane Coker each drove in two. Roesler and Rajkovich both hit home runs.
Zach Pronschinske, who gave up no runs on two hits and struck out nine in five innings, picked up the win and moved to 4-2 on the season.
A three-run seventh gave UW-L some breathing room in Game 2. Zach Carney and Brennan Schmitt had RBI singles before Schmitt scored on an error.
Carney had three hits, including a solo home run, and drove in three runs, while Schmitt had two RBI.
Jack Mizgalski, who allowed four runs on four hits and struck out 10 in six innings, picked up the win and improved to 4-1. Alex Mach, who allowed one run on three hits in three innings, earned the save, his second of the season.
NSAA
Dakota State (S.D.) 11, Viterbo 9
Viterbo 5, Dakota State 0
MADISON, S.D. — The V-Hawks (15-25, 10-16) plated six in the top of the first in Game 1 but gave up four in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Remy Stern drove in three runs to lead Viterbo at the plate, while Dante Selke was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on one hits in 2⅓ innings.
Zach Earll drove in two runs in Game 2, while Ryan Ellingson and Cole Benson had one RBI apiece.
Jake Kleszczynski pitched a one-hitter over seven innings and earned the win.
SOFTBALL
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 2, UW-Platteville 1
UW-Platteville 4, UW-La Crosse 2
PLATTEVILLE — The Eagles' two-run fourth, with runs driven in by Sydne Shattuck and Megan Scheidt, proved to be the difference in Game 1.
Maddie Muelken, who allowed one run on eight hits in 6⅓ innings, earned the win, while Elise Weinzierl earned the save. Weinzierl didn't allow a hit or a run and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning.
UW-L (11-12, 7-5) never led in Game 2 and committed two errors.
Kendra Leis had an RBI, while Shattuck was charged with the loss; she gave up three runs on five hits in 4⅔ innings.
WOMEN'S GOLF
WIAC Championships
REEDSBURG — UW-L shot a 309 and trails only UW-Whitewater (303) after Day 1.
The Eagles were led by Maija Tanberg and Molly Larsen, who each shot a 75 and are tied for second as individuals.
Grace Ellison carded a 78, and Andrea Schleeper shot an 81.
The Eagles led third-place UW-Stout by 34 strokes entering Day 2.
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Wartburg Friday Night Lights
WAVERLY, Iowa — UW-L won the meet with 217.25 points, well in front of second-place Wartburg (170.25).
Brianna Schyvinck (hammer throw, 51.9 meters; shot put, 13.21 meters), Abby Meidl (pole vault, 3.57 meters), Olivia Owens (high jump, 1.54 meters), Emma Lawrence (100-meter hurdles, 14.39 seconds), Hannah Zenkovich (400 hurdles, 1:03.75) and Emma Malooly (1,500, 4:37.18) all won events for the Eagles.
UW-L's 4x100 team of Jessica Stelzner, Kelly Aldrich, Savannah Rygiewicz and Emily Dawidowich also earned a win (46.36 seconds).
MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Wartburg Friday Night Lights
WAVERLY, Iowa — UW-La Crosse finished fourth out of five teams with 148.5 points. Wartburg (243) won the meet.
The Eagles' 4x100 team of Seth Holden, Troy DeBruin, Spencer Reichart and Josh Koenecke won the event in 40.48 seconds.