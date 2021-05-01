College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball sweeps doubleheader with Finlandia

The UW-La Crosse baseball team swept Friday's doubleheader with Finlandia (Mich.), taking Game 1 13-0 in seven innings and Game 2 9-5.

The Eagles, who improved to 18-10, scored all of their runs in two innings in the first game — five in the first and eight in the fourth.

Mac Born and Andrew Rajkovich drove in three runs apiece, while Connor Roesler and Shane Coker each drove in two. Roesler and Rajkovich both hit home runs.

Zach Pronschinske, who gave up no runs on two hits and struck out nine in five innings, picked up the win and moved to 4-2 on the season.

A three-run seventh gave UW-L some breathing room in Game 2. Zach Carney and Brennan Schmitt had RBI singles before Schmitt scored on an error.

Carney had three hits, including a solo home run, and drove in three runs, while Schmitt had two RBI.

Jack Mizgalski, who allowed four runs on four hits and struck out 10 in six innings, picked up the win and improved to 4-1. Alex Mach, who allowed one run on three hits in three innings, earned the save, his second of the season.

