College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball team sweeps Pioneers

The UW-La Crosse baseball team exacted some revenge on UW-Platteville and swept a WIAC doubleheader from the visiting Pioneers at Copeland Park on Sunday.

The Eagles (11-6, 6-2) lost two games to Platteville (4-10, 2-6) on Saturday and used a couple of big innings during the first game to put an end to the losing streak with a 15-4 victory. La Crosse won the second game 11-9.

La Crosse trailed 3-1 in the opener before scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the bottom of the fifth. The Eagles had 17 hits and held the Pioneers to one run over the final four innings.

Center fielder Mac Born went 4 for 4 with three runs scored, two home runs and four RBI. He hit a solo homer in the fourth and drilled a two-run shot in the fifth. Born also singled home a run during his second at-bat of the fourth inning.

Left fielder Anthony Vivian also hit a two-run home run in the fourth, and Connor Roesler added two RBI with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and a run-scoring single in the fifth. Designated hitter Zach Carney was 4 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Catcher Jacob DeBruin slugged the Eagles’ final home run of the game in the sixth, and that plated two runs to help make a winner out of starting pitcher Jacob Bryant, who tossed a seven-inning complete game with two strikeouts, two walks and eight hits allowed.

La Crosse won the second game with the aid of a four-run sixth and five-run seventh.

Carney was 3 for 5 with three more runs scored, and Born doubled on the way to driving in three more runs. Vivian tripled, and Roesler, Jack Olver and Jack Kelly had two hits apiece for the Eagles.

Holmen High School graduate Caleb Matl (1-2) picked up his first victory by striking out seven and walking two while allowing two earned runs over seven innings.

SOFTBALL

NSAA

Dickinson State 9, Viterbo 6

Dickinson State 8, Viterbo 5

The V-Hawks (3-19, 0-6) were swept and kept winless in conference games.

Dickinson State (10-18, 2-4) scored seven runs in the final three innings of the first game and pulled away in the second with a four-run top of the fourth inning.

Right fielder Jacky Mathews had six of Viterbo’s 25 hits and went 3 for 4 in each game with three runs scored.. Shortstop Brittney Slocum went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI in the opener, and center fielder Amanda Boddonovich had three hits and drove in two runs in one game and one in the other.

Third baseman Karissa Walsh hit a home run in the second game.

