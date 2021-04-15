College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball team swept by Pointers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- A six-game winning streak was brought to a halt on Wednesday as the UW-La Crosse baseball team allowed 22 runs and was swept in a doubleheader by UW-Stevens Point.

The Eagles (12-6, 5-5 WIAC) were beaten 11-2, 11-8 by the Pointers at Zimmerman Field.

Stevens Point pulled away for the first victory with a combined seven runs in the sixth and seventh innings after a two-run top of the six pulled La Crosse to within 4-2.

Second baseman Jonathan Wizner and designated hitter Mac Born each hit an RBI single in the sixth to get the Eagles on the board, but the close game got away quickly when three hits a walk and a wild pitch led to three runs for the Pointers in the bottom of the sixth.

Stevens Point needed just two hits to score its four seventh-inning runs. Zach Pronschinsle started and took the loss for the Eagles after allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits and two walks over six innings.

The Pointers used a five-run bottom of the eighth to win the second game.

Center fielder Zach Carney and shortstop Connor Roesler were both 3 for 5 for La Crosse, which led 8-6 after scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Carney drove home the second run that inning with a double to left-center field.