College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse baseball team swept by UW-Platteville

The UW-La Crosse baseball team was swept by UW-Platteville in a WIAC doubleheader on Saturday.

The Eagles (9-6, 4-2) couldn’t overcome a five-run second inning in the opener, and the Pioneers (4-8, 2-4) held on after a three-run seventh inning in the second game.

Third baseman Jack Olver (2 for 4) and designated hitter Zach Carney (2 for 3) led the offense in the opener, but Platteville came back from La Crosse’s two-run first inning with the five-run second.

Jack Kelly and Connor Roesler both doubled, Mac Born tripled, and Carney stole a base for the Eagles, who had runs driven in by Jonathan Wizner, Born, Olver and Andrew Rajkovich.

Starting pitcher Brady Schmitt (1-1) took the loss by allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk through two innings.

Platteville scored three runs in the third, three in the seventh in the second game to counter La Crosse’s four-run second.

Second baseman Spencer Hans (2 for 5) and shortstop Jacob Shamban (2 for 3) led the Eagles offensively in the second game, while Jack Kelly and Anthony Vivian each drove in two runs. Vivian hit a two-run home run in the second.

Born and Olver also drove in a run apiece for the Eagles. Alex Redman (2-2) took the loss while allowing six runs — four earned — on nine hits and two walks over 6⅓ innings.

NSAA

Viterbo 10, Valley City State 0

Valley City State 7, Viterbo 2

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The V-Hawks (9-23, 2-10) split a doubleheader while collecting 16 hits.

Viterbo scored three runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to put away Valley City State in the opener. Shortstop Kendal Hofer and first baseman Cole Benson drove in three runs each, and designated hitter Blake Warner added two. Benson hit his second home run of the season in the fifth inning and Zach Braun his first in the fourth as Eric Taylor (4-3) pitched a one-hitter for the V-Hawks.

Taylor struck out eight and walked one.

Valley City State (14-16, 5-7) took control of the second game with five runs in the third.

Third baseman Cody Wells was 2 for 3, and Wells and Braun drove in runs for Viterbo, which made two errors that led to four unearned runs.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Nonconference

Carthage 18, UW-La Crosse 6

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Eagles (3-3) fell behind early and dropped a game to the Firebirds (9-1).

Lauren Schwartz scored three times and Megan Feeney twice for La Crosse. Nicole Jernander added one goal and one assist for the Eagles.

