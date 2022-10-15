College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse cross country claims Drews and Neubauer Invite titles

WEST SALEM — The UW-La Crosse cross country teams took home both of their home meet titles with the men’s team claiming their 11th Jim Drews Invitational title and the women’s team claiming their fifth Tori Neubauer Invitational on Saturday at Maple Grove Venues.

The Eagles men’s team won the 41st annual Drews Invitational with 42 team points, beating out second-place Iowa Central Community College and third-place UW-Oshkosh. Five UW-L runners finished in the top 13 in the 8,000 meter race, led by junior Isaac Wegner with a time of 24:47.7.

Sophomore Corey Fairchild was sixth (24:47.8) followed by junior Ethan Gregg in seventh (24:48.6). Junior Parker Huhn finished 11th (24:49.6) and freshman Aidan Matthai took 13th (25:15.4).

Aspel Kiprob of Iowa Central beat out 423 other runners for the individual title with a time of 24:25.9. Nine other UW-L runners finished inside the top 50.

In the 28th annual Neubauer Invitational, the Eagles dominated with four runners in the top seven finishers and a team score of 39. The College of St. Benedict (Minn.) was second and UW-Oshkosh was third.

Junior Maddie Hannah finished second overall out of 364 runners with a time of 22:02.4, the best finish for UW-L and behind only Fiona Smith of St. Benedict (Minn.). Smith won the individual title with a time of 20:58.5 over 6,000-meters.

UW-L made up fifth, sixth and seventh with junior Julia Anderson (22:23.1), junior Maddy Vantassel (22:23.5) and sophomore Katelyn Chadwick (22:23.8). Three other runners for the Eagles took top 25 finishes while six more finished in the top 50.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Onalaska Days Inn Fall Classic

Viterbo 3, St. Francis (Ind.) 0

ONALASKA — In their home invitational, the eight-ranked V-Hawks (21-6) finished an undefeated weekend without giving up a single set by beating St. Francis (Ind.) 25-12, 25-21, 25-13.

Junior Kenzie Winker led Viterbo with 12 kills. Senior Lauryn Sobasky had 18 assists and fellow senior Adrianna Reinhart had a team-high nine digs.

UW-Platteville Invitational

UW-La Crosse 3, Augustana College (Ill.) 2

Carthage College 3, UW-La Crosse 1

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Eagles (10-14) split their Saturday games at UW-Platteville, winning a five set thriller against Augustana College before falling to Carthage in four.

UW-L beat Augustana 25-19, 26-28, 14-25, 26-24, 15-6. Seniors Madison Weisensel and Gabriella Johnson each had 15 kills for the Eagles. Senior Brianne Korducki had 14 kills to go with three service aces and a team-high 19 digs.

Carthage beat the Eagles in the next match 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22. Molly Skoda of Carthage had a game-high 15 kills. Korducki once again recorded 14 kills with Johnson adding 11 and sophomore Madison Gully finishing with nine.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 7, UW-Stout 1

The Eagles (13-1-1, 4-0-0) scored five goals in the first half and added two more in the second half for a blowout victory over the Blue Devils.

Sophomore midfielder Claire Carter scored goals in the 10th and 15th minutes to lead UW-L scoring. Freshman Kaitlyn Kurtz and junior Natalie Schisel added goals in the first half to make it 5-1 at the break. The Eagles outshot UW-Stout 25-2 in the first 45 minutes.

Freshmen Logan Fritsch and Lexy Szymanski each scored in the second half for UW-L.