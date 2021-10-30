College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse cross country sweeps WIAC titles

COLFAX, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men’s and women’s cross country teams won WIAC championships at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, Wis., on Saturday.

The Eagles posted a score of 31 in the men’s race and 33 in the women’s race. The men’s team clipped second-place UW-Whitewater (35) for its victory, while the women’s team won by a more comfortable margin over runner-up UW-Eau Claire (62).

The men’s team had all five scoring runners place among the top nine with sophomore and Aquinas High School graduate Ethan Gregg placing second individually in a time of 24 minutes, 39.5 seconds. Whitewater’s David Fassbender won in 24:35.1.

The Eagles also had top finishes from sophomore Isaac Wegner (fifth, 25:04.5), junior Ethan Thompson (seventh, 25:24.5), sophomore Parker Huhn (eighth, 25:24.6) and sophomore Chad Franz (ninth, 25:25.1).

The Eagles had four of the top seven finishers in the women’s race.

Freshman Jenna Lovejoy (third, 22:34.3) led UW-L and was followed by senior Emma Malooly (fifth, 22:40.2), senior Rachel Jeffers (sixth, 22:41.5), sophomore Maddie Hannan (seventh, 22:49.1) and freshman Madelynn McIntyre (12th, 22:55.3).

VOLLEYBALL

NSAA

Viterbo 3, Valley City State 0

The V-Hawks won their 26th consecutive match by beating Valley City State 25-14, 25-13, 25-23 in an NSAA matchup at Beggs Gymnasium.

Miah Garant and Maya Roberts had 16 and 12 kills, respectively, for the V-Hawks (33-1, 12-0), who were effective at the net with an attack average of .343. Holmen graduate Kenzie Winker added nine kills for Viterbo.

Lauryn Sobasky had 23 assists, and Abbey Johnson added 18. Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart led the team with 19 digs, while Kenidi McCabe added 13 and Johnson eight.

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 3, Carthage 0

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Eagles completed their regular season with a 20-10 record by handing Carthage a 30-28, 25-18, 25-19 defeat.

Emma Lawrence had 13 kills and Anna Rossner added nine for La Crosse. Jackie Oetterer had 16 assists and Megan Adams 17 digs.

The Eagles begin the WIAC Tournament with a quarterfinal match at UW-Oshkosh on Tuesday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Whitewater 0

Sophie Amundson scored once in each half to help the Eagles improve to 13-3-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference.

Amundson scored in the 16th minute off assists from Ellie Arndt and Rachael Janes, and UW-L’s lead grew to 2-0 in the 44th minute when Maggie Hernandez found the back of the net off an assist from Ainsley Allan.

Amundson then connected on a penalty kick in the 49th minute.

Quinn Shannon made four saves in goal for the Eagles.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Viterbo 81, Marian 73

The V-Hawks had five players in double figures as they won their season opener.

Brady Polk led the way with 17 points, Robert Cunitz had 15, Jack Monis added 14, Noah Fredrickson chipped in 12 and Nicholas Malovrh had 11.

Monis was one rebound away from a double-double with nine, while Polk had seven.

Viterbo, which led 38-31 at the break, forced 13 turnovers and had only five of its own while shooting 48% from the floor and 39% from 3-point range.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Carroll (Mont.) 81, Viterbo 44

BILLINGS, Mont. — The V-Hawks scored just 15 points in the first half and fell to 0-2.

Emma Wagner scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting off the bench and was the only player in double figures for Viterbo. The freshman guard made three 3-pointers and also grabbed six rebounds.

Nicole Johnson added seven points and five rebounds off the bench for the V-Hawks, who shot just 33% from the floor and 3-point range.

