College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse gymnastics beats Hamline

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The UW-La Crosse gymnastics team beat Hamline (Minn.) 187.3-181 on Thursday to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Eagles had the top two finishers on the balance beam, the top three on the uneven bars and the top four on the vault.

Kacey Mortenson won the vault (9.55), finished second on the beam (9.5) and tied for second on the floor exercise (9.575) en route to winning the all-around (37.6). Emma Grant, who was second in the all-around (37.275), was second on the bars (9.25) and tied for second on the floor (9.575).

Madi Vanderpool won the bars (9.4), while Olivia Opheim won the beam (9.55).

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Waldorf Spring Opener

FOREST CITY, Iowa — Viterbo won seven events on Thursday.

Ashley Caswell won the 100-meter dash (12.87 seconds) and the 200 (26.4). Caswell, Amber Conniff, Breanna Ihde and Lana Yeakel won the 4x100 (49.51).