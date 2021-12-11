College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse men's basketball ends two-game skid

ANGOLA, Ind. — The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team snapped a two-game skid by earning a 68-61 nonconference win at Trine (Ind.) on Saturday.

The Eagles — who are ranked 13th in the latest d3hoops.com poll — improved to 8-2, with those two losses coming against top-10 teams in UW-Platteville and UW-Oshkosh.

Wyatt Cook had a game-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists. The forward also made two 3-pointers, as did Ethan Anderson. The Black River Falls graduate added 12 points.

Seth Anderson was also in double figures for UW-L with 12 points.

The Eagles, who led the 16th-ranked Thunder 40-19 at the half, shot nearly 59% from the floor and made eight of their 15 3-point attempts.

Viterbo 88, Mount Mercy 69

The V-Hawks, who ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-6, had four players in double figures.

Robert Cunitz led the way with 22 points, while Jack Monis had 21. Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson added 13 points off the bench, and Brady Polk chipped in with 11.

Viterbo, which led 54-26 at the half, shot nearly 65% from the floor and made eight of its 19 3-point attempts.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

North Central Invitational

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The UW-La Crosse wrestling team finished sixth out of 15 teams at the North Central (Ill.) Invitational on Saturday.

The Eagles, who were tied for second in the latest NWCA poll, totaled 69 points. Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) won the invite with 158 points.

UW-L had six grapplers finish fifth or better in their respective weight classes, with Nick Fetzner taking third at 165 pounds.

Isaac Gust was fourth at 184, while Julian Purney (133), Noah Leisgang (165), Carter Vetsch (174) and Marcus Orlandoni (197) all finished fifth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0