College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse men's basketball team bounces back with win over UW-River Falls

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team bounced back from Wednesday's loss at UW-River Falls with a dominant 83-52 WIAC win over the Falcons on Friday night at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles (3-1, 3-1 WIAC) had five players in double figures and shot a blistering 59% from 3-point range.

Junior guard Ethan Anderson and sophomore guard Craig Steele had 15 points apiece, senior forward Wyatt Cook added 14, and senior guard Sean Suchomel and junior forward Seth Anderson pitched in 10 apiece.

Steele was 5-of-7 from beyond the arc for his career-high 15 points in 14 minutes off the bench, while Cook made three 3s of his own.

UW-L, which had 11 steals, led 38-27 at the break and used a 13-3 run at the start of the second half to put itself firmly in front.

The Eagles play at UW-Stout on Wednesday.

NSAA

Mayville State 66, Viterbo 63

MAYVILLE, N.D. — Despite a game-high 22 points from senior guard and Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson, the V-Hawks had their five-game winning streak snapped.