College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse men's basketball team bounces back with win over UW-River Falls

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team bounced back from Wednesday's loss at UW-River Falls with a dominant 83-52 WIAC win over the Falcons on Friday night at Mitchell Hall.
The Eagles (3-1, 3-1 WIAC) had five players in double figures and shot a blistering 59% from 3-point range.
Junior guard Ethan Anderson and sophomore guard Craig Steele had 15 points apiece, senior forward Wyatt Cook added 14, and senior guard Sean Suchomel and junior forward Seth Anderson pitched in 10 apiece.
Steele was 5-of-7 from beyond the arc for his career-high 15 points in 14 minutes off the bench, while Cook made three 3s of his own.
UW-L, which had 11 steals, led 38-27 at the break and used a 13-3 run at the start of the second half to put itself firmly in front.
The Eagles play at UW-Stout on Wednesday.
NSAA
Mayville State 66, Viterbo 63
MAYVILLE, N.D. — Despite a game-high 22 points from senior guard and Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson, the V-Hawks had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Junior forward Robert Cunitz (15 points) and junior guard Brady Polk (10 points) were also in double figures for Viterbo, which led 36-32 at the half.
The V-Hawks (10-7, 7-5) made 11 3-pointers, including four from Fredrickson, but they turned the ball over 14 times, which the Comets (12-4, 9-3) converted into 18 points.
Viterbo plays at Presentation on Saturday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-River Falls 61, UW-La Crosse 54
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Eagles (1-3, 1-3) trailed by as many as 20 early in the second half before battling back in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore forwards Alana Gilles and Casandra Warmsley led UW-L with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The game was tied at 15 at the end of the first quarter before the Falcons (1-3, 1-3) outscored the Eagles by 15 in the second quarter to take a 38-23 lead into the half.
UW-L shot just 34% from the floor and made only two of its 15 3-point attempts.
The Eagles host UW-Stout on Wednesday.
NSAA
Viterbo 56, Mayville State 53
MAYVILLE, N.D. — The V-Hawks used a 16-point third quarter to erase a 28-24 halftime lead and earn their third straight win.
Sophomore guard and Tomah graduate Madison Lindauer led Viterbo (8-6, 7-5) with 17 points, while freshman guard and Melrose-Mindoro graduate Calette Lockington and junior forward Kacie Gross added nine and eight points, respectively.
The V-Hawks shot just 37% from the floor but forced 22 turnovers, which they converted into 19 points.
Viterbo plays at Presentation on Saturday.
WRESTLING
WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse wrestling team picked up a pair of WIAC wins Friday, beating UW-Whitewater 40-4 and UW-Platteville 35-3.
Senior Tristan Jenny (125 pounds), senior Sawyer Sarbacker (133) and sophomore Isaac Gust (197) earned wins via pin against UW-Whitewater, while sophomore Tyler Shackle (141), sophomore Nolan Hertel (157), senior Grant Zamin (165), junior Reed Williams (174), junior Connor Williams (184) and senior Konrad Ernst (285) also picked up victories.
Senior Sam Wenzel (149) won via pin against UW-Platteville, while senior Josh Stenger (125), sophomore Kalyn Jahn (197), Reed Williams, Connor Williams, Shackle, Hertel, Zamin and Ernst all earned victories.