College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse men's, women's basketball teams earn wins

Behind career nights from junior guard Ethan Anderson and sophomore guard Henry Noone, the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team earned a 92-75 win over WIAC foe UW-Stout on Friday night at Mitchell Hall.

Anderson, a Black River Falls graduate, was 10-of-20 from the floor and had a game-high 31 points in 31 minutes. Noone made five of his 11 3-point attempts and added 17 points.

The Eagles, who improved to 5-1 in this conference-only season, have won three straight games since a Feb. 10 loss at UW-River Falls.

UW-L, which made nine triples in the first half, closed the period on a 17-4 run to take a 49-30 lead into the locker room. The Eagles led by at least 14 points the rest of the way.

Senior forward Wyatt Cook tallied 16 points and eight rebounds, while senior guard Sean Suchomel dished out a game-high seven assists against no turnovers.

UW-L is back in action Wednesday, when it hosts UW-Platteville.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 75, UW-Stout 61