College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse men's, women's basketball teams earn wins

Behind career nights from junior guard Ethan Anderson and sophomore guard Henry Noone, the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team earned a 92-75 win over WIAC foe UW-Stout on Friday night at Mitchell Hall.
Anderson, a Black River Falls graduate, was 10-of-20 from the floor and had a game-high 31 points in 31 minutes. Noone made five of his 11 3-point attempts and added 17 points.
The Eagles, who improved to 5-1 in this conference-only season, have won three straight games since a Feb. 10 loss at UW-River Falls.
UW-L, which made nine triples in the first half, closed the period on a 17-4 run to take a 49-30 lead into the locker room. The Eagles led by at least 14 points the rest of the way.
Senior forward Wyatt Cook tallied 16 points and eight rebounds, while senior guard Sean Suchomel dished out a game-high seven assists against no turnovers.
UW-L is back in action Wednesday, when it hosts UW-Platteville.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 75, UW-Stout 61
MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Eagles had four players in double figures as they won their second straight game and improved to 3-3.
Senior guard Ava Kramer, junior guard Emma Gamoke and sophomore center Gabby Ritchie all had 16 points, while junior forward Lexie Higgins added 10.
Kramer made both of her 3-point attempts and knocked down eight free throws. Gamoke, an Onalaska graduate, and Ritchie, a Prairie du Chien graduate, combined for 21 points in the first half, while Higgins came one rebound shy of a double-double.
UW-L led 53-47 at the end of the third quarter and held the Blue Devils scoreless until the 4:23 mark of the fourth quarter as it pushed its lead to 11 points.
The Eagles held UW-Stout to just 34% shooting from the floor while shooting 43% themselves.
UW-L is back in action Wednesday, when it plays at UW-Platteville.
WRESTLING
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 32, UW-Stevens Point 9
The Eagles won eight of 10 matches as the finished the conference-only regular season 5-0.
Senior Grant Zamin (165 pounds) and senior Konrad Ernst (285) won by technical fall, while senior Josh Stenger (125), sophomore Tyler Shackle (141), senior Sam Wenzel (149) and sophomore Kalyn Jahn (197) all won via major decision. Junior Nick Fetzner (157) and sophomore Nolan Paar (174) also picked up victories.