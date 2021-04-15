College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse men's, women's tennis fall to Luther

DECORAH, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse men's tennis team dropped its second straight match, falling to nonconference foe Luther (Iowa) 7-2 on Thursday.

The Eagles (7-4) got wins from Riley Peterson and Joshua Williams at No. 2 and No. 6 singles, respectively; both won in straight sets.

UW-L wraps up its regular season when it plays at UW-Whitewater on Sunday.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Nonconference

Luther (Iowa) 5, UW-La Crosse 4

DECORAH, Iowa — The Eagles (7-3) got a pair of wins in singles and doubles but were on the wrong side of two singles matches that when three sets.

UW-L got wins from Kimberly Steinert and Susi Hu at No. 1 and No. 6 singles, respectively, while Steinert/Kellie Hierl and Morgan Graf/Lauren Witt were victorious at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, respectively.

Hannah Riegle and Graf won the first set of their matches at No. 3 and No. 5 singles, respectively, but ultimately fell in three sets.

The Eagles host UW-Stevens Point on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0