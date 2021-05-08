College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse men's, women's track and field teams win WIAC titles

RIVER FALLS — The UW-La Crosse men’s and women’s track and field teams won the WIAC Championships on Saturday after their performances in the two-day event.

It is the 30th consecutive conference title for the men, who finished with 185 points — comfortably in front of second-place UW-Whitewater (130 points) — and it’s the ninth straight conference title for the women, who finished with 276 points — well ahead of second-place UW-Eau Claire (164.5).

On Day 2, the Eagles’ men got wins from Seth Holden (100-meter dash, 10.59 seconds; 200, 21.48), Jake Sullivan (400, 48.00) and Dillon Murman (110 hurdles, 14.64). UW-L’s 400 relay team of Holden, Justin Kotarak, Spencer Reichart and Tyler Harris won the event in 41.19.

On Day 1, Samuel Sadowski won the long jump for the second straight year with a jump of 24 feet, three-fourths inches, while Joseph Schmida was second in the javelin (178-6) and Ethan Gregg was second in the 10,000-meter run (30:4.34).

On Day 2, the women got wins from Savannah Rygiewicz (100, 12.18), Emily Dawidowich (200, 24.69), Lucy Fashingbauer (400, 56.90) and Emma Lawrence (100 hurdles, 14.12; 400 hurdles, 1:01.76). UW-L’s 1,600 relay team of Fashingbauer, Amber Johnson, Emma Platzbecker and Katie Banie won the event in 3:54.50.