College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse men's, women's track and field teams win WIAC titles

RIVER FALLS — The UW-La Crosse men’s and women’s track and field teams won the WIAC Championships on Saturday after their performances in the two-day event.
It is the 30th consecutive conference title for the men, who finished with 185 points — comfortably in front of second-place UW-Whitewater (130 points) — and it’s the ninth straight conference title for the women, who finished with 276 points — well ahead of second-place UW-Eau Claire (164.5).
On Day 2, the Eagles’ men got wins from Seth Holden (100-meter dash, 10.59 seconds; 200, 21.48), Jake Sullivan (400, 48.00) and Dillon Murman (110 hurdles, 14.64). UW-L’s 400 relay team of Holden, Justin Kotarak, Spencer Reichart and Tyler Harris won the event in 41.19.
On Day 1, Samuel Sadowski won the long jump for the second straight year with a jump of 24 feet, three-fourths inches, while Joseph Schmida was second in the javelin (178-6) and Ethan Gregg was second in the 10,000-meter run (30:4.34).
On Day 2, the women got wins from Savannah Rygiewicz (100, 12.18), Emily Dawidowich (200, 24.69), Lucy Fashingbauer (400, 56.90) and Emma Lawrence (100 hurdles, 14.12; 400 hurdles, 1:01.76). UW-L’s 1,600 relay team of Fashingbauer, Amber Johnson, Emma Platzbecker and Katie Banie won the event in 3:54.50.
Dawidowich was also second in the 100 (12.21), while Johnson was second in the 400 (58.01), Banie was second in the 800 (2:14.19), Hannah Zenkovich was second in the 400 hurdles (1:02.21), Jessica Stelzner was second in the triple jump (38-¼), and Skye Digman was second in the shot put (48-3¼).
On Day 1, Digman won the hammer throw (178-2), and Emma Malooly won the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:52.90).
Brianna Schyvinck was second in the hammer throw (175-1), and Stelzner was second in the long jump (18-1¾).
BASEBALL
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 20, UW-Eau Claire 9 (7)
UW-La Crosse 12, UW-Eau Claire 2 (7)
EAU CLAIRE — The Eagles (26-10), who have now 10 straight games, took control in Game 1 with seven runs in the third and six more in the fourth.
Brennan Schmitt and Ty Hamilton had three RBI apiece, while Kevin Koelbl, Jack Olver, Spencer Hans and Andrew Rajkovich drove in two each.
Cooper Schnackenberg, who gave up no runs on no hits in 1⅔ innings, earned the win.
UW-L led 3-0 after three innings in Game 2 before breaking the game open with six runs in the fourth.
Mac Born drove in three runs, while Olver and Colton Schraepfer had two RBI each.
Charlie Dardis, who allowed two runs — one earned — on six hits while striking out seven in five innings, picked up the win.