College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse softball drops pair to MSOE

The UW-La Crosse Eagles softball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders on Wednesday in Milwaukee, falling to 12-7 overall.

MSOE won game one of the doubleheader 2-0 behind junior pitcher Kennedy Lehn’s 11 strikeouts, holding the Eagles to just three hits. Raiders sophomore catcher Jenna Trewyn went three-for-four, bringing in MSOE’s first run in the fourth on an RBI single. Junior designated player Morgan Long grounded out to third on the following at-bat to bring home the Raiders other run.

The Eagles then lost 8-5 in a six-inning game despite at one-point leading by five runs. After scoring their first run of the day in the first, sophomore third baseman Jordyn McCormack drove in two runs with a single. Errors by the Raiders allowed McCormack to score herself to end the second inning up 4-0.

UW-La Crosse added another run in the top of the third before the Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the inning. After another Trewyn RBI, junior catcher Morgan Long hit a grand slam to make the score 5-5.

In the fifth, the Raiders took the lead after a fielder’s choice RBI by MSOE senior outfielder Caitlyn Spreitzer. The Raiders added two more runs before the game was called in the sixth.

The Eagles return to La Crosse at 1 p.m. Saturday to face the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in a doubleheader.

