College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse softball earns pair of wins

LEESBURG, Fla. — The UW-La Crosse softball team earned wins over Framingham State (Mass.) and Lasell (Mass.) on Monday.

The Eagles (6-3) beat Framingham State 6-0 behind strong pitching and a balanced effort at the plate.

Sophomores Elise Weinzierl and Remington Stark combined to throw a one-hitter, with Weinzierl striking out three and walking one in six innings to earn the win.

Senior Emily Knight drove in two runs for UW-L, while freshman Hailey Jibben, freshman Hailey Pitzl, freshman Ellie Yaeger and sophomore Jensen each drove in one. Senior and Holmen High School graduate Kendra Leis went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.

The Eagles followed their first win of the day by beating Lasell 9-0 in five innings.

Northwestern 8, Viterbo 0 (5 innings)

TUCSON, Ariz. — The V-Hawks (0-8) managed just one hit and committed five errors.

