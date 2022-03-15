College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse softball extends winning streak to four games

LEESBURG, Fla. — The UW-La Crosse softball team extended its winning streak to four games with a pair of victories on Tuesday.
The Eagles, who improved to 8-3 and have won seven of their last eight games, opened with a 7-0 win over Clarkson (N.Y.) before topping Stockton (N.J.) 6-3.
Elise Weinzierl pitched a complete game three-hitter against Clarkson. The sophomore righty struck out five and walked only one batter.
Freshman shortstop Kyra Lard led UW-L at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Senior designated hitter Emily Knight and fresham second baseman Hailey Pitzl drove in a run apiece.
California Lutheran 18, Viterbo 6
Hastings 7, Viterbo 0
TUSCON, Ariz. — The V-Hawks fell to 0-10.
BASEBALL
Nonconference
UW-La Crosse 7, Beloit 2
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Eagles used a six-run fifth inning, capped by a three-run home run from freshman Anthony Vivian, en route to their win.
Senior Tommy Nelsen, sophomore Jonathan Wizner, freshman Mac Born and freshman Jack Olver each drove in a run for UW-L, while Brady Schmitt earned the win. The sophomore lefty allowed one run on four hits while striking out four in four innings.
Columbia (Mo.) 3, Viterbo 2
Columbia 10, Viterbo 2
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The V-Hawks, who dropped to 7-13, have lost five in a row.
Sophomores Marcus Hornacek and Kendal Hofer each drove in a run in Game 1 of the doubleheader, while Hornacek and sophomore Blake Warner drove in a run apiece in Game 2.