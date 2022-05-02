College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse softball team secures WIAC regular-season title

The UW-La Crosse softball team clinched the WIAC regular-season championship, their second title in school history, with a pair of wins Monday over UW-Whitewater.

The Eagles shutout the Warhawks 4-0 in the first game and pulled out a 3-2 win in the second.

Sophomore pitcher Elise Weinzierl didn’t walk any batters over a complete-game victory. Sophomore third baseman Jordyn McCormack (2 for 3) had two RBI, including a single that brought in the first of three runs in the fifth.

The Eagles (24-8, 12-1) got out to an early lead in the second game, scoring a pair of runs in the first. Whitewater tied the game in the top of the sixth before sophomore outfielder Joette Kassa hit a fielder’s-choice RBI for the go-ahead run. Another sophomore — pitcher Remington Stark — got credited with the win on one and a third innings relief.

The regular-season title is the Eagles first since 2010 and means they will host the WIAC Championship tournament at North Campus Field from May 6-8.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 7, UW-Oshkosh 6

UW-La Crosse 5, UW-Oshkosh 0

The Eagles took both ends of a doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh, taking a late lead to win the first game before shutting out the Titans.

Three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning helped the Eagles (19-14, 13-10) to a 7-6 win. Right fielder Tommy Nelsen had the RBI single to score the go-ahead run. First baseman George Seaman and Zach Carney each went 3 for 4.

In the second game, pitcher Bradey Schmitt pitched 7-plus innings while striking out 10 batters for the win. Pitcher Caleb Matl recorded the save on 1-plus innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0