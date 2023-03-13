TUCSON, Ariz. — The UW-La Crosse softball team split two games at the Tucson Invitational on Monday.

The Eagles (5-5) started with a 13-1 five-inning victory over the Rochester Institute of Technology, but Coe College (Iowa) spoiled the second game with an 8-1 victory at the Julia Reitan Complex.

Aquinas High School graduate Megan Scheidt, a center fielder, went 3 for 3 and scored three runs against RIT, and shortstop Kyra Lard went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBI to go with her three runs scored.

Lard hit a two-run home run in the second inning and a three-run double during a six-run third that gave UW-L an 11-0 lead.

Third baseman Jordyn McCormack was 2 for 4 with a double, and catcher Marissa Pease hit a two-run home run to bring Scheidt around with her third run in the fourth inning.

Ally Eden (3-2) pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and strikeout out two without walking a batter.

Coe scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the second to take a quick advantage in that game. The Eagles could only get one hit against Hannah Ausenhus, and that was a single by catcher Anna Jensen.

Northwestern 9, Viterbo 1

Doane 10, Viterbo 4

TUCSON, Ariz. — The V-Hawks (0-8) lost a pair of games in Tucson.

Brittney Slocum doubled, and Sydney Haakenson tripled to lead Viterbo's six-hit offense against Northwestern, and Haakenson went 3 for 4 with two runs scored against Doane.

Morgan James and Logan Nesblock doubled, and Morgan James drove in two runs for the V-Hawks in the second game.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

UW-Superior 8, UW-La Crosse 7

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A ninth-inning comeback came up just short for the Eagles in their first game of the season.

The Yellowjackets (3-1) scored three runs in the top of the ninth for an 8-4 lead before UW-L came roaring back. Shortstop Jack Moran started things with a one-out single, and left fielder Jordan Williams followed it up with a walk.

Center fielder Chris VandenHeuvel then brought the Eagles within the final margin with a three-run home run before a couple of popups ended the game.

VandenHeuvel went 3 for 5 with five RBI and three runs scored., Moran and Mac Born also had two hits apiece for UW-L.