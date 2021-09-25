College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse, Viterbo post volleyball sweeps

The UW-La Crosse volleyball team beat Macalester College (Minn.) 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 at Mitchell Hall on Friday night to give coach Amber Dunn the 100th victory of her career.

Junior Emma Lawrence had 11 kills to lead the Eagles (13-2) to their sixth straight victory. Dunn, who coached three seasons at State University of New York-Geneseo, is 67-36 during her tenure at UW-La Crosse.

Brianne Korducki added 10 kills and hit .400 for the Eagles. Megan Adams had 27 assists, Sophie Quelle 15 digs and Isabelle Jensen 12 digs.

NSAA

Viterbo 3, Dickinson State (N.D.) 0

DICKINSON, N.D. — The third-ranked V-Hawks swept the Blue Hawks by scores of 25-15, 25-16, 25-19.

Maya Roberts had 12 kills and Miah Garant 10 for Viterbo (20-1, 3-0), which won its 13th straight match. Abbey Johnson had 18 assists and Adrianna Reinhart nine digs for the V-Hawks.

