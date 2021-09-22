 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
UW-LA CROSSE VOLLEYBALL

College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse volleyball team squeaks by Oshkosh

  • 0

The UW-La Crosse women's volleyball team scored the final seven points to pulled out a 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11 WIAC victory over UW-Oshkosh at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.

The Titans (7-6, 0-1) took an 11-8 lead in the fifth set on a kill by Olivia Breunig, but the Eagles (12-2, 2-0) put together a strong finish for their fifth victory in a row. Anna Rossner had a kill, and Oshkosh had five attack errors and one service error during the final seven points.

Emma Lawrence had 20 kills and 10 digs for the Eagles, who were at their best when hitting .385 as a team with 14 kills and just four errors in the second set. Megan Adams led La Crosse with 23 assists and 17 digs, while Brianne Korducki added nine kills, Jackie Oetterer 16 assists and Sophie Quelle 12 digs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot Or Not: Justin Fields will be next rookie QB to get first career win?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News