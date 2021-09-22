College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse volleyball team squeaks by Oshkosh

The UW-La Crosse women's volleyball team scored the final seven points to pulled out a 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11 WIAC victory over UW-Oshkosh at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.

The Titans (7-6, 0-1) took an 11-8 lead in the fifth set on a kill by Olivia Breunig, but the Eagles (12-2, 2-0) put together a strong finish for their fifth victory in a row. Anna Rossner had a kill, and Oshkosh had five attack errors and one service error during the final seven points.

Emma Lawrence had 20 kills and 10 digs for the Eagles, who were at their best when hitting .385 as a team with 14 kills and just four errors in the second set. Megan Adams led La Crosse with 23 assists and 17 digs, while Brianne Korducki added nine kills, Jackie Oetterer 16 assists and Sophie Quelle 12 digs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0