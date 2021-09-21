College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women beat 13th-ranked Wartburg

WAVERLY, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team picked up their third straight shutout victory by blanking 13th-ranked Wartburg College (Iowa) on Tuesday.

The Eagles (5-1-1) became the first team to beat the Knights (6-1-1).

The only score came on a Wartburg own goal in the 56th minute after each team managed one shot on goal in the first half.

La Crosse had eight shots in the game with six on goal. Julia Smith and Ellie Arndt each had two as the Eagles tried to counter Wartburg's 11 shots. Just one of the Knights' shots was on goal, however, and Quinn Shannon stopped it.

MEN'S SOCCER

Nonconference

Viterbo 4, Concordia-Moorhead 1

The V-Hawks won their fifth straight game and remained unbeaten this season after Conner Erdmann and Aidan Radford scored two goals apiece.

Erdmann scored his first goal just two minutes into the game off a pass from Alessandro Lopergolo, and Erdmann followed that up with an unassisted goal in the 14th minute.

Concordia spoiled the shutout before Viterbo scored its final two goals. Radford's second goal gave the V-Hawks a 3-1 halftime lead, and Erdmann converted a Radford header in the 59th minute for the final score.

Goalkeeper Ernesto Ascenzo had five saves for Viterbo, which had 11 shots.

