College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women bounce back with win over Loras

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team bounced back from Wednesday's loss to Simpson College (Iowa) by beating Loras College (Iowa) 70-53 in the Loras College Holiday Classic on Thursday.

The Eagles (8-5) had three players in double figures, led by 14 points apiece from Lexie Higgins and Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner. Casandra Warmsley added 10 points for UW-L which led 20-8 after the first quarter and 41-27 at the half.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Viterbo 61, Milwaukee School of Engineering 58

MILWAUKEE — Robert Cunitz scored a game-high 18 points for the V-Hawks, who snapped a two-game skid and improved to 6-8.

Onalaska grad Noah Fredrickson added 13 points for Viterbo, while Nicholas Malovrh had 11.

