College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women's basketball team advances to second round of WIAC Tournament

The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a 57-44 win over UW-Platteville in the opening round of the WIAC Tournament on Friday night.

Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner scored 13 points to pace the fifth-seeded Eagles (14-11), who will play at fourth-seeded UW-Oshkosh on Monday.

Onalaska grad Emma Gamoke added nine points for UW-L, as did Paige Schumann. Alana Gilles chipped in eight points, while Carly Coulthart led the team with seven rebounds.

NSAA

Waldorf (Iowa) 62, Viterbo 57

Chyna Young scored 15 points and was the lone player in double figures for the V-Hawks (11-11, 6-8) as they wrapped up the regular season.

Viterbo has lost three straight entering the postseason; it is the fifth seed for the upcoming conference tournament and will play at fourth-seeded Dickinson State (N.D.) on Tuesday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Viterbo 97, Waldorf 66

A big second half helped the V-Hawks (15-12, 9-5) earn a share of the regular season conference title with Bellevue (Neb.).

Viterbo, which had three players in double figures, outscored the Warriors 48-23 after the break.

Brady Polk and Jack Monis each scored 19 points, while Robert Cunitz added 16.

GYMNASTICS

WIAC

UW-Oshkosh 191.9, UW-La Crosse 190.150

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Eagles had the top three finishers on the balance beam but had only two others in the top three across the other three events.

Emma Grant won the beam (9.75), while Cate Sandvik was second (9.725) and Kyla Dickson was third (9.675).

Alex Wood was second on the vault (9.675), and Kerrie Leagult was third on the uneven bars (9.675).

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Northwestern (Iowa) 11, Viterbo 0 (5 innings)

Northwestern (Iowa) 12, Viterbo 2 (5 innings)

AUSTIN, Minn. — The V-Hawks opened their season with a pair of losses.

TRACK AND FIELD

Minnesota State-Mankato Maverick Invitational

MANKATO, Minn. — The UW-La Crosse men’s and women’s track and field teams both finished second at Friday’s invite.

The men grabbed four individual titles and totaled 178.5 points; Minnesota State-Mankato won the meet with 217.5 points.

Tyler Kisting won the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 55.45 seconds, Ethan Gregg won the mile (4:17.36), Adam Loesner won the 3,000 (8:38.07), and Sam Blaskowski won the long jump (24 feet, 2¼ inches).

The women claimed three individual titles and finished with 173.5 points; Minnesota State-Mankato won the invitational with 249.5 points.

Emma Lawrence won the 60-meter hurdles (8.74), Katelyn Chadwick won the mile (5:12.5) and Rachel Jeffers won the 3,000 (10:34.45).

