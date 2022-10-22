College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women's soccer continues to roll with 3-0 win

The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team continues to dominate in conference play with a 3-0 victory over UW-Oshkosh Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The Eagles (15-1-1) shutout the Titans (4-7-5, 0-3-3), only needing one save from sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Anger. On top of a perfect conference record, UWL is now 9-0-1 at home in 2022.

Junior forward Ainsley Allan had a pair of goals and an assist for UWL. Her opening score in the 20th minute was assisted by sophomore midfielder Claire Cater. The roles were reversed just a few minutes later when Allan assisted on Cater’s 23rd minute goal.

Allan put the game away in the second half, scoring in the 60th minute with assists by Cater and sophomore midfielder Chelsea Gale.

The top team in the WIAC has two more matches in the regular season, both road games against the second and third place teams in the standings. The Eagles face UW-Platteville on Wednesday.

Nonconference

Viterbo 7, Finlandia University 0

A hat trick by freshman Grace Breuchel helped the V-Hawks (8-4-2) to a blowout victory over Finlandia.

Brechel had the first two scores of the game with an 11th minute goal assisted by freshman Alex Little and an unassisted 27th minute goal. Senior Aimee Kemper added a goal in the 39th minute to make it 3-0 at the half.

Sophomore Jenna Bennett had back-to-back unassisted goals in the 74th and 75th minute before Breuchel completed the hat trick in the 79th. Sophomore Rachel Kinney scored in the final minute to round out the scoring.

Sophomore goalkeeper Anna Becker had one of the easier shutouts of her career as Finlandia never recorded a shot while the V-Hawks had 34.

VOLLEYBALL

NSAA

Viterbo 3, Mayville State 1

The V-Hawks (22-6, 9-0) kept their perfect conference record intact after a four-set victory over the Comets 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20.

Viterbo had three players finish with double-digit kills. Sophomore Grace Rohde led the way with 22 kills while junior Kenzie Einker had 18 and freshman Jada Mitchell had 15.

Senior Lauryn Sobasky had 31 assists and the lone service ace of the game while sophomore Callie Kowal added 24. Senior Adrianna Reinhart led the team in digs with 29.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

WIAC Championship

MADISON, Wis. — The Eagles sit third in the team standings after five of six singles competitors advanced to the next round on day one of the conference meet at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

UWL sits at 4-2 with five points, behind only 6-0 UW-Whitewater and 5-1 UW-Eau Claire. Four of those five singles wins came against UW-Stout.

In No. 1 singles, third-seeded junior Kellie Hierl beat UW-Stout’s Lauren Couves 6-4, 6-1. Hierl will face UW-Eau Claire’s second-seed Clare Palen in the next round.

Junior Susi Hu won her No. 2 singles match as the fourth-seed over Ellie Becker of UW-Stout 6-2, 6-3. Hu will meet top-seed Gianna Nikoleit of UW-Whitewater.

The No. 3 singles second-seed junior Katie Kearney won against US-Stout’s Kyrstin Hanson 6-0, 6-1 and will face Morgan Nelson in the next round. No. 4 singles fourth-seed Cordellia Damkot of UW-Oshkosh eliminated UWL junior Ani Bulbulian 7-5, 6-0.

The second-seed in No. 5 singles, freshman Kate Townsend, will advance to Sunday after a shutout 6-0, 6-0 win over Madeline Binczak 6-0, 6-0. Also advancing is No. 6 singles second-seed sophomore Emma Heinert after her own 6-0, 6-0 victory against Grace Aerts.

The doubles teams for UWL will play in a pair of third-place matches and a fifth-place contest on Sunday. No. 2 doubles partners Hu and Bulbulian will face Barbara Covek and Jenna Koepp of UW-Stevens Point for third place. No. 3 doubles partners Townsend and Izzy Schmeising will face another UW-Stevens Point duo, Chloe Leithold and Grace Henes. The No. 1 fifth-place match will pit UWL’s Hierl and Kearney against UW-Oshkosh’s Alysa Pattee and Alexandra Schmoldt.