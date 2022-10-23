College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women's tennis fall season wraps up in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s tennis team took home a fourth-place team finish in the WIAC Championship at Madison’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Sunday.

UW-Whitewater won the conference championship with 21 overall standing points from winning both the regular season and tournament championships. UW-Eau Claire took second and UW-Stevens Point edged out UWL by one point for third.

Three singles competitors for the Eagles made it to their flight finals, but all had to settle for runner-up finishes in the bracket.

Senior two-seed Katie Kearny lost to top-seeded Cassandra Lee from UW-Whitewater 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles finals. In the finals of No. 5 singles, freshman Kate Townsend fell to another UW-Whitewater top-seed — Kellie Ha — 7-5, 6-3. Bethany Marshall completed Whitewater’s finals sweep against UWL with a 6-2, 7-5 win in the No. 6 singles finals against sophomore Emma Heinert.

The Eagles did win a third-place singles match at No. 1 singles when senior Kellie Hierl defeated Quinlyn Mack of Stevens-Point 6-4, 6-1. Senior Susi Hu lost 6-3, 6-2 in her No. 2 singles third-place contest against UW-Stevens Point’s Tristin Jantz. Junior Ani Bulbulian took fifth-place in the No. 4 singles bracket with a win over Kaytlyn Syverson of UW-River Falls 7-6 (1), 6-3.

In doubles action, the Eagles collected a pair of fourth-place finishes and a fifth. Barbara Covek and Jenna Koepp of UW-Stevens Point defeated Hu and Bulbulian in the No. 2 doubles third-place match in a tiebreaker at 8-7 (7-5).

The No. 3 doubles third-place match went to another UW-Stevens Point duo, Chloe Leithold and Grace Henes, as they defeated Townsend and fellow freshman Izzy Schmiesing. Hierl and Kearney won the fifth place match at No. 1 doubles against Alysa Pattee and Alexandra Schmoldt of UW-Oshkosh 8-1.

MEN’S SOCCER

Viterbo 9, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 0

CROWN POINT, Ind. — The V-Hawks (14-1-1) followed up an 11-0 win over Finlandia on Saturday with another nine goals in a shutout of the Pioneers.

Senior Diego Arenal had two assists to go with a hat trick. Junior forward Jacob Battista and grad student center Callum Smith each had two goals. Senior forward Alfie Gyurkovits and senior midfielder Nathaniel Lancaster-Robinson each added goals.