 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
Presented By Carpets To Go
alert top story
COLLEGE SPORTS ROUNDUP

College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women's tennis fall season wraps up in Madison

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s tennis team took home a fourth-place team finish in the WIAC Championship at Madison’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Sunday.

UW-Whitewater won the conference championship with 21 overall standing points from winning both the regular season and tournament championships. UW-Eau Claire took second and UW-Stevens Point edged out UWL by one point for third.

Three singles competitors for the Eagles made it to their flight finals, but all had to settle for runner-up finishes in the bracket.

Senior two-seed Katie Kearny lost to top-seeded Cassandra Lee from UW-Whitewater 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles finals. In the finals of No. 5 singles, freshman Kate Townsend fell to another UW-Whitewater top-seed — Kellie Ha — 7-5, 6-3. Bethany Marshall completed Whitewater’s finals sweep against UWL with a 6-2, 7-5 win in the No. 6 singles finals against sophomore Emma Heinert.

People are also reading…

The Eagles did win a third-place singles match at No. 1 singles when senior Kellie Hierl defeated Quinlyn Mack of Stevens-Point 6-4, 6-1. Senior Susi Hu lost 6-3, 6-2 in her No. 2 singles third-place contest against UW-Stevens Point’s Tristin Jantz. Junior Ani Bulbulian took fifth-place in the No. 4 singles bracket with a win over Kaytlyn Syverson of UW-River Falls 7-6 (1), 6-3.

In doubles action, the Eagles collected a pair of fourth-place finishes and a fifth. Barbara Covek and Jenna Koepp of UW-Stevens Point defeated Hu and Bulbulian in the No. 2 doubles third-place match in a tiebreaker at 8-7 (7-5).

The No. 3 doubles third-place match went to another UW-Stevens Point duo, Chloe Leithold and Grace Henes, as they defeated Townsend and fellow freshman Izzy Schmiesing. Hierl and Kearney won the fifth place match at No. 1 doubles against Alysa Pattee and Alexandra Schmoldt of UW-Oshkosh 8-1.

MEN’S SOCCER

Viterbo 9, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 0

CROWN POINT, Ind. — The V-Hawks (14-1-1) followed up an 11-0 win over Finlandia on Saturday with another nine goals in a shutout of the Pioneers.

Senior Diego Arenal had two assists to go with a hat trick. Junior forward Jacob Battista and grad student center Callum Smith each had two goals. Senior forward Alfie Gyurkovits and senior midfielder Nathaniel Lancaster-Robinson each added goals.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What these Badgers look forward to during an off week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News