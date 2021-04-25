College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women's tennis falls in WIAC Tournament championship

WHITEWATER — The UW-La Crosse women's tennis team lost to UW-Whitewater 5-1 in the WIAC Tournament championship on Sunday.

The pairing of Kimberly Steinert and Kellie Hierl earned the Eagles' lone victory at No. 1 doubles. UW-L lost at Nos. 2, 4 and 5 singles and Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, while matches at No. 1, 3 and 6 singles went unfinished.

BASEBALL

NSAA

Mayville State (N.D.) 14, Viterbo 6

MAYVILLE, N.D. — The V-Hawks led 2-0 at the end of the third inning and 6-5 after the top of the eighth, but they gave up nine runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Darrian Escobar-Winter and Ryan Ellingson drove in two runs apiece to lead Viterbo (14-24, 9-15) at the plate, while Cole Benson and Zach Earll each had one RBI.

Peter Rossman, who allowed seven runs on four hits in one-third inning, was charged with the loss.

SOFTBALL

NSAA