College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women's tennis falls in WIAC Tournament championship

WHITEWATER — The UW-La Crosse women's tennis team lost to UW-Whitewater 5-1 in the WIAC Tournament championship on Sunday.
The pairing of Kimberly Steinert and Kellie Hierl earned the Eagles' lone victory at No. 1 doubles. UW-L lost at Nos. 2, 4 and 5 singles and Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, while matches at No. 1, 3 and 6 singles went unfinished.
BASEBALL
NSAA
Mayville State (N.D.) 14, Viterbo 6
MAYVILLE, N.D. — The V-Hawks led 2-0 at the end of the third inning and 6-5 after the top of the eighth, but they gave up nine runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Darrian Escobar-Winter and Ryan Ellingson drove in two runs apiece to lead Viterbo (14-24, 9-15) at the plate, while Cole Benson and Zach Earll each had one RBI.
Peter Rossman, who allowed seven runs on four hits in one-third inning, was charged with the loss.
SOFTBALL
NSAA
Mayville State 8, Viterbo 0
Mayville State 8, Viterbo 7
MAYVILLE, N.D. — The V-Hawks (6-32, 6-18) had only four hits and committed two errors in Game 1. Janelle Ulaszek, who allowed eight runs on 11 hits, was charged with the loss.
In Game 2, Viterbo led 6-3 after the top of the third, but the Comets answered answered with two in the third and three in the fourth.
The V-Hawks scored one in the fifth but couldn't complete the comeback.
Jacky Mathews and Katelyn Graf each had two RBI, while Morgan James drove in a run.
Amanda Bogdonovich, who allowed eight runs — four unearned — on 14 hits, was charged with the loss.