College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse wrestling team wins WIAC title

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse wrestling team won three individual titles en route to its sixth straight WIAC title on Saturday.

The Eagles, who have now captured 21 conference championships in their history, totaled 145 points. UW-Eau Claire followed in second (138), UW-Platteville was third (123.5), UW-Oshkosh was fourth (89), UW-Whitewater was fifth (85.5) and UW-Stevens Point was sixth (69).

Nolan Hertel won the 157-pound weight class for UW-L, while Seth Brossard and Ben Kawczynski claimed titles at 165 and 285 pounds, respectively.

Hertel went 3-0 with one win via pin, one via major decision and one via decision; Brossard went 4-0 with two pins, a win by major decision and a win by decision; and Kawcyznski went 3-0 with wins via major decision, decision and sudden victory.

Kalyn Jahn finished second at 184, while Tyler Shackle and Marcus Orlandoni took third at 141 and 197, respectively.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-Oshkosh 80, UW-La Crosse 77

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The seventh-ranked Eagles rallied late but ultimately fell to the third-ranked Titans.

The loss dropped UW-L (19-4, 9-4) out of first place in the conference, while UW-Oshkosh (19-3, 9-2) vaulted to the top.

The Eagles trailed 31-22 at the half, a deficit that grew to double-digits after the break. But UW-L slowly closed the gap and pulled within 74-69 with 53 seconds left thanks to a layup by Seth Anderson.

The Eagles then fouled to extend the game, and Craig Steele made a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to cut the deficit to 75-74. But the Titans made their free throws to seal the win.

Seth Anderson led UW-L with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Ethan Anderson added 20 points and seven rebounds. Steele made a pair of 3-pointers and had 14 points in 17 minutes off the bench.

NSAA

Presentation 76, Viterbo 68

The V-Hawks (14-12, 8-5) had their three-game winning streak snapped and dropped into a tie with Bellevue for first place in the conference.

Jack Monis led Viterbo with 23 points and six rebounds, while Brady Polk added 16 points. Robert Cunitz chipped in nine points for the V-Hawks, who trailed 37-34 at the half.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Presentation 79, Viterbo 75 (OT)

The V-Hawks overcame scoring just three points in the first quarter but lost their second in a row.

Kacie Gross led Viterbo (11-10, 6-7) with 19 points and six rebounds, while Sophie Leinfelder added 12 points and five rebounds.

Justyne Burgess made three 3-pointers for the V-Hawks and finished with 11 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0