College sports roundup: V-Hawks split softball doubleheader with Waldorf

The Viterbo University softball team split a doubleheader with Waldorf — and won the first game in exciting fashion — at the Viterbo Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The V-Hawks beat the Warriors 6-5 in the opener before dropping a 12-8 game to see their record move to 6-28 overall and 6-14 in the NSAA.

Viterbo had to come back from a 5-3 deficit in the first game and started that comeback when third baseman McKenzie Pyburn singled home Hayley Chapman, who was running for Janelle Ulaszek in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Designated player Casey Delphey then singled with two outs in the seventh, and Morgan James followed it up with her second home run of the game..

The hit was James' second of the game and produced her fourth and fifth RBI. James also hit a three-run home run in the first inning for a 3-1 lead that stood until Waldorf scored four runs in the top of the fourth.

Waldorf won the second game on the strength of a seven-run fourth inning that gave it a 9-3 lead.

The V-Hawks had 13 hits in the second game, and right fielder Kendyl Schine was 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Autumn Olson, Caitlin Brown and Delphey all had two hits, and Olson and Ulaszek drove in two runs apiece.

