College sports roundup: Viterbo baseball sweeps doubleheader with Presentation

The Viterbo baseball team swept its doubleheader with NSAA foe Presentation (S.D.) on Monday, winning the first game 11-10 before taking the second 25-2 in seven innings.

Senior Cole Benson drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth in Game 1. He finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBI.

The V-Hawks (8-9, 3-1) led 9-0 before the Saints (5-21, 1-3) tied the game at 10 in the top of the ninth.

Senior Kevin Brandt drove in three runs and freshman Eddie Del Real two, while sophomore and Cashton High School graduate Damon Lukaszewski picked up the win. Lukaszewski allowed two hits and struck out six in four innings.

In Game 2, Viterbo plated 13 runs in the bottom of the first to take a commanding lead.

Sophomore Darrian Escobar-Winter (six), junior Zach Braun (four), Benson (three), senior Braxton Ghelfi (two), Onalaska graduate and senior Zach Earll (two), sophomore Remy Stern (two) and Brandt (two) all drove in multiple runs for the V-Hawks.

Senior and Central grad Kyle Gilbertson, who allowed two runs on six hits while striking out 10 in seven innings, earned the win.

