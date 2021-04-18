 Skip to main content
College sports roundup: Viterbo baseball swept by Valley City State in doubleheader
College sports roundup: Viterbo baseball swept by Valley City State in doubleheader

The Viterbo baseball team was swept by NSAA foe Valley City State (N.D.) on Sunday, falling 9-3 in Game 1 and 5-4 in seven innings in Game 2.

The V-Hawks, who dropped to 12-20 overall and 7-11 in the conference, nearly came back from an early deficit in the second game.

After falling behind 3-0, Viterbo plated one run in the bottom of the second. The Vikings (15-20, 8-6) responded with two in the fifth; the V-Hawks scored three in the bottom of that inning but couldn't find the tying run.

Senior Kevin Brandt was 2-for-3 with an RBI in Game 2, while junior Zach Braun was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Sophomore Darrian Escobar-Winter hit a solo home run, and senior and Onalaska High School graduate Zach Earll also drove in a run.

SOFTBALL

NSAA

Valley City State 6, Viterbo 0

Valley City State 10, Viterbo 0 (5 innings)

The V-Hawks dropped their tenth straight game and fell to 5-27 overall and 5-13 in the conference.

MEN'S TENNIS

NJAC

UW-Whitewater 9, UW-La Crosse 0

WHITEWATER — The Eagles lost their third straight match and fell 7-5 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

WIAC

UW-Whitewater 8, UW-La Crosse 1

WHITEWATER — Kimberly Steinert won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, but the Eagles dropped to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

