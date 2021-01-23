College sports roundup: Viterbo men's basketball team beats Dakota State

The Viterbo men's basketball team bounced back from Friday night's loss to Bellevue with a 69-53 win over NSAA foe Dakota State (S.D.) on Saturday.

The V-Hawks (6-6, 3-4 NSAA) had four players in double figures, led by 18 points apiece from junior forward Robert Cunitz and sophomore forward Jack Monis. Senior guard and Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson added 11 points, and sophomore guard and Arcadia grad Nolan Martin pitched in 10.

Viterbo, which led 32-30 at the half, used a 15-0 run in the second half to turn an eight-point lead into a 65-42 advantage with 5 minutes, 6 seconds to play.

The V-Hawks, who converted 15 Trojans turnovers into 13 points, shot 50% from the floor, including 6-of-19 (32%) from 3-point range. Cunitz made three 3s, and Martin made two.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NSAA

No. 24 Dakota State (S.D.) 73, Viterbo 66

The V-Hawks (4-5, 3-4 NSAA) turned the ball over 21 times and were outscored 36-16 in the paint as they dropped their second straight game.