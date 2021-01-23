College sports roundup: Viterbo men's basketball team beats Dakota State

The Viterbo men's basketball team bounced back from Friday night's loss to Bellevue with a 69-53 win over NSAA foe Dakota State (S.D.) on Saturday.
The V-Hawks (6-6, 3-4 NSAA) had four players in double figures, led by 18 points apiece from junior forward Robert Cunitz and sophomore forward Jack Monis. Senior guard and Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson added 11 points, and sophomore guard and Arcadia grad Nolan Martin pitched in 10.
Viterbo, which led 32-30 at the half, used a 15-0 run in the second half to turn an eight-point lead into a 65-42 advantage with 5 minutes, 6 seconds to play.
The V-Hawks, who converted 15 Trojans turnovers into 13 points, shot 50% from the floor, including 6-of-19 (32%) from 3-point range. Cunitz made three 3s, and Martin made two.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NSAA
No. 24 Dakota State (S.D.) 73, Viterbo 66
The V-Hawks (4-5, 3-4 NSAA) turned the ball over 21 times and were outscored 36-16 in the paint as they dropped their second straight game.
The Trojans (14-3, 6-0) had 25 turnovers, but Viterbo shot just 36% from the floor and 62% from the free-throw line.
Sophomore guard and Tomah graduate Madison Lindauer made three 3-pointers and led the V-Hawks with 14 points. Sophomore guard and Central grad Sophie Leinfelder and senior guard Ambree Schlosser added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Viterbo, which trailed 39-35 at the half.
Sophomore forward Allie Wojtysiak and junior forward Kacie Gross had seven rebounds apiece while pitching in nine and eight points, respectively.
Dakota State, which shot 50% from the field, had three players in double figures, led by junior guard Jessi Giles' game-high 18 points.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
No. 10 Saint Xavier 3, Viterbo 1
CHICAGO — The V-Hawks opened their season with a 25-13, 25-27, 25-17, 25-17 loss.
Senior and West Salem graduate Brett Thompson led Viterbo with 14 kills, and junior Jacob Nonn added 12.