College sports roundup: Viterbo men's golf finishes fifth at Clarke Fall Classic

GALENA, Ill. — The Viterbo men's golf team finished fifth out of eight teams at the Clarke University (Iowa) Fall Classic held at Eagle Ridge Resort.

Brice Klabunde and Ricky Speltz both shot a combined 162 to finish tied for 18th over the two-day tournament to lead the V-Hawks, who were in fifth after Friday's first round.

Illinois Wesleyan, which combined to shoot a 588 and was led by medalist Bobby Beaubien (144), took the team title. St. Ambrose (626) was second, and the University of Dubuque had teams in third (641) and fourth (648) ahead of Viterbo (658).

Nick Paulson (26th, 166), Owen Bernstorf (32nd, 172) and Jake Krause (tied for 37th, 178) rounded out the V-Hawks' card.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Luther Invitational

DECORAH, Iowa — The Viterbo women's golf team is fifth out of nine teams after Day 1 of the Luther Invitational at Oneota Golf and Country Club.

The V-Hawks combined to shoot a 355 on Saturday and trails leader University of Dubuque by 27 strokes.