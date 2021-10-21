 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

College sports roundup: Viterbo men's soccer wins 12th straight, stays unbeaten

  • 0

The Viterbo men's soccer team won its 12th game in a row and stayed unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over Morningside (Iowa) on Thursday.

The V-Hawks (12-0-1) scored once in each half, with goals from freshmen Conner Erdmann and Dakota Hatzenbeller.

Sophomore Alessandro Lopergolo and senior Abdul Samet Ankaoglu each had an assist, while sophomore Ernesto Ascenzo made two saves.

Viterbo is back in action when it hosts Maranatha Baptist on Tuesday.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Nonconference

Morningside (Iowa) 2, Viterbo 0

Bergen Beversdorf made five saves for the V-Hawks, who fell to 8-4.

Viterbo plays at Finlandia on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News