College sports roundup: Viterbo men's soccer wins 12th straight, stays unbeaten

The Viterbo men's soccer team won its 12th game in a row and stayed unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over Morningside (Iowa) on Thursday.

The V-Hawks (12-0-1) scored once in each half, with goals from freshmen Conner Erdmann and Dakota Hatzenbeller.

Sophomore Alessandro Lopergolo and senior Abdul Samet Ankaoglu each had an assist, while sophomore Ernesto Ascenzo made two saves.

Viterbo is back in action when it hosts Maranatha Baptist on Tuesday.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Nonconference

Morningside (Iowa) 2, Viterbo 0

Bergen Beversdorf made five saves for the V-Hawks, who fell to 8-4.

Viterbo plays at Finlandia on Saturday.

