College sports roundup: Viterbo men's, women's basketball teams fall in NSAA Tournament

The Viterbo men's basketball team fell to Dakota State (S.D.) 95-88 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the NSAA Tournament.

The fourth-seeded V-Hawks (11-8, 8-6) trailed the fifth-seeded Trojans (10-14, 8-7) 46-35 at the half and cut their deficit to five points midway through the second half but couldn't complete the comeback.

Senior guard and Onalaska High School graduate Noah Fredrickson made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points for Viterbo, which got 22 points from sophomore forward Jack Monis and 20 from junior forward Robert Cunitz.

Junior guard Nicholas Malovrh (10 points) was also in double figures for the V-Hawks, but Viterbo couldn't overcome Dakota State's hot shooting night. The Trojans were 16-of-26 from 3-point range.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NSAA Tournament

Dickinson State (N.D.) 59, Viterbo 54

The third-seeded V-Hawks held a five-point leading heading into the fourth quarter but were outscored 22-12 by the sixth-seeded Blue Hawks in the final period.